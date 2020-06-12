Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:40
Entertainment Feature
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:10
New sports regulations for alert level 3
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aslam Moosajee - ENS Executive | Dispute Resolution
Today at 15:20
SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)
Today at 15:40
Julia Raphaely on the most difficult decision she has ever had to make
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Raphaely - CEO at Associated Media Publishing
Today at 15:50
Thrombolysis and Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vernon Louw - Head Of The Clinical Haematology Unit In The Department Of Internal Medicine at The University Of The Free State
Today at 16:10
100 days of Covid- how well has our government done?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Nel - co-principal investigator with Professor Helen Rees at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Covid from the eyes of an intern doctor at Tygerberg Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Goldschagg - 2 year medical intern at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 17:05
Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second wave
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Stutt - co-led the study at Cambridge
Today at 17:20
Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 17:46
#AnHourWith... Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Lange
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM
by
Tags:
Movies
cINEMAS
COVID-19
level3 lockdown

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

100 days since the first person to contract Covid-19 arrived back on South African soil, diagnosed a few days later. And now the country's toal infections stands at 56,568, an increase in 3,147 in the past 24 hours.

South Africa has also passed the 1 million testing mark though 74 more people have died of the virus in the past 24 hour period bringing the total death total in the country to 1,284. 56,8% of those infected have recovered

Cinemas are negotiating with government on how to reopen safely.

The latest government gazette published on Thursday stated:

The Department has received representation from stakeholders in the cinema exhibition industry on the safe re-opening of the sector, and is engaging in a process with stakeholders and the National Department of Health to determine the appropriate protocols for re-opening of the sector,

We don't have the specific details yet, but we understand that the Department of Trade and Industries is speaking to key players in this entertainment sector. They have made key proposals to government about how they think they can stay safe and allow the show to go on.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She outlines the changes in travel allowances overseas.

Listen below:


