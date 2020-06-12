Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
100 days since the first person to contract Covid-19 arrived back on South African soil, diagnosed a few days later. And now the country's toal infections stands at 56,568, an increase in 3,147 in the past 24 hours.
South Africa has also passed the 1 million testing mark though 74 more people have died of the virus in the past 24 hour period bringing the total death total in the country to 1,284. 56,8% of those infected have recovered
Cinemas are negotiating with government on how to reopen safely.
The latest government gazette published on Thursday stated:
The Department has received representation from stakeholders in the cinema exhibition industry on the safe re-opening of the sector, and is engaging in a process with stakeholders and the National Department of Health to determine the appropriate protocols for re-opening of the sector,
We don't have the specific details yet, but we understand that the Department of Trade and Industries is speaking to key players in this entertainment sector. They have made key proposals to government about how they think they can stay safe and allow the show to go on.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
She outlines the changes in travel allowances overseas.
Listen below:
