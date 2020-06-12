Police officers kill somebody every single day in SA, says investigative journo





On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele slammed the ANC for its campaign against police brutality.

Cele said he had warned ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte of unintentionally endorsing attacks on the police.

Knoetze says police officers kill somebody every single day in South Africa, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) statistics.

Knoetze is the founder and editor of Viewfinder, an accountability journalism project in partnership with GroundUp.

His reporting focuses on police criminality and the failure of police oversight mechanisms in South Africa.

Knoetze says Ipid reports show that incidents of assault, torture, rape, and deadly force are the most common criminal complaints against police.

I don't think that there is any debate on this issue. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

Government data and statistics coming out of the police watchdog is quite clear on the levels of criminal complaints against police officers in South Africa annually. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

On average, police officers kill somebody every single day in South Africa, Ipid data shows that. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

The question is not so much about whether there is police brutality in SA, it's more about the manifestations of it, the structural underpinnings of why it occurs... the interventions, reforms and advocacy that needs to be done. Daneel Knoetze, Investigative journalist - Viewfinder

