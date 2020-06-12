Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

Today at 14:40 Entertainment Feature Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine

Today at 15:10 New sports regulations for alert level 3 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Aslam Moosajee - ENS Executive | Dispute Resolution

Today at 15:20 SA's flu season has still not arrived - is this good or bad? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Sibongile Walaza - medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD)

Today at 15:40 Julia Raphaely on the most difficult decision she has ever had to make Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Julia Raphaely - CEO at Associated Media Publishing

Today at 15:50 Thrombolysis and Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in COVID-19 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Vernon Louw - Head Of The Clinical Haematology Unit In The Department Of Internal Medicine at The University Of The Free State

Today at 16:10 100 days of Covid- how well has our government done? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeremy Nel - co-principal investigator with Professor Helen Rees at the University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Covid from the eyes of an intern doctor at Tygerberg Hospital Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

David Goldschagg - 2 year medical intern at Tygerberg Hospital

Today at 17:05 Widespread mask-wearing could prevent COVID-19 second wave Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Richard Stutt - co-led the study at Cambridge

Today at 17:20 Different laws are being trialled as Super Rugby gets back this weekend. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...

