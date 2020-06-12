Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats
Related article: 'Don't use Mr D or Uber Eats to order from your local restaurant if it delivers'
Uber Eats South Africa has released some interesting figures about Mzansi’s fast-food ordering habits during the lockdown.
Orders for healthy meals went up 71%, says Ailyssa Pretorius, General Manager of Uber Eats in South Africa.
Most popular orders during the lockdown:
-
Burgers are the most-popular fast-food order - Capetonians favour cheeseburgers
-
Pizza - Capetonians prefer a plain old Margherita pizza above all others
-
Chicken sweetcorn soup
-
Poke bowls
Also, read: SA’s most popular pizza toppings: Bloem likes chicken, Joburg prefers plain
Clement Manyathela interviewed Pretorius.
We saw a surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza and hot dogs… an increase in searches for healthy food items… Poke bowls and stir-fries…Ailyssa Pretorius, GM - Uber Eats South Africa
Joburg, Pretoria, Polokwane, PE – they love an original beef burger! In Cape Town and Bloemfontein, cheeseburgers are winning the race!Ailyssa Pretorius, GM - Uber Eats South Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
