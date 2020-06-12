'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'
Cape Town is the eight most violent city on Earth, according to the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.
The Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice annually compiles a list of the 50 most-violent cities in the world, determined by the number of reported murders.
Four South African cities cracked the global top-50:
-
Cape Town (8th)
-
Port Elizabeth (24th)
-
Durban (35th)
-
Johannesburg (41st)
No other African cities feature among the world’s most murderous.
Tijuana in Mexico is the world’s most dangerous city.
The USA has three cities on the list – St. Louis (9th), Baltimore (11th) and Detroit (34th).
