'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM
by
The Mother City is the eight most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Cape Town is the eight most violent city on Earth, according to the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Cape Town - as dangerous as she is beautiful.

The Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice annually compiles a list of the 50 most-violent cities in the world, determined by the number of reported murders.

Four South African cities cracked the global top-50:

  • Cape Town (8th)

  • Port Elizabeth (24th)

  • Durban (35th)

  • Johannesburg (41st)

No other African cities feature among the world’s most murderous.

Tijuana in Mexico is the world’s most dangerous city.

The USA has three cities on the list – St. Louis (9th), Baltimore (11th) and Detroit (34th).


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
