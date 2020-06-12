FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help





FoodForward SA created a Covid-19 fundraising appeal at the end of March.

R50 million was the original target when the lockdown started. R53 million has been raised to date.

FoodForward SA's managing director, Andy du Plessis, says the organisation has distributed 3100 tons of food amounting to 12.4 million meals over the past two months.

Since the start of the lockdown, FoodForward SA has added 350 new beneficiary organizations, bringing the total number of initiatives it supports to 1,005.

Through these organisations, FoodForward SA reaches nearly 500,000 vulnerable people directly, and an estimated 1,5 million people indirectly, each month with food parcels to households.

The food relief charity has also expanded its operations into Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the Northern Cape.

Du Plessis says Covid-19's impact on our economy and food insecurity will continue in South Africa for at least 18 to 24 months.

It's for this reason that FoodForward SA will need more donations to help distribute food to vulnerable communities over the next two years.

We need your help! To ensure that we can continue to support our expansion, we need a further R43mn over the two-year period. Your partnership will help us reach this goal so that we can address the problem of hunger at scale.

We've moved 3100 tons of food translating into 12.4 million meals. Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FoodForward SA

Over the entire financial year last year, we moved just over 5,000 tons. Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FoodForward SA

In about two months, we moved 60% of the volume of food that we moved in an entire. Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FoodForward SA

We've had to scale up because of the extent of the need out there... almost 30 million people are food insecure during this time. Andy du Plessis, Managing Director - FoodForward SA

Visit FoodForward SA's website to learn more about how to donate.

