Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season





Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows little sign of the traditional winter flu season.

The NICD tracks respiratory diseases around South Africa using data collected from sentinel sites.

The NICD’s Dr Sibongile Walaza says the virus may not be spreading because of the lockdown measures that prohibited gatherings, as well as hygiene measures such as washing hands and cough etiquette.

Walaza, a medical epidemiologist at the NICD's Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, says the absence of travellers may have also contributed to the slow season.

Normally our flu season starts around April but it can start as late as June. This time of year we normally flu circulating but for this year, we've hardly seen anything. Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

South Africa has surveillance platforms that it does for respiratory illness... we test them as part of surveillance. Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

Part of the Covid-19 response is that people have been encouraged to practice cough etiquette and avoid others when they are sick, and other measures such as washing hands. Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

All those measures have played a part. Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

