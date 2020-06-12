Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
View all Local
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Entertainment
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season

12 June 2020 5:33 PM
by
Tags:
Flu vaccine
nicd
Dr Sibongile Walaza
epidemiologist
COVID-19
flu season
winter flu season

South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene measures.

Data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) shows little sign of the traditional winter flu season.

The NICD tracks respiratory diseases around South Africa using data collected from sentinel sites.

The NICD’s Dr Sibongile Walaza says the virus may not be spreading because of the lockdown measures that prohibited gatherings, as well as hygiene measures such as washing hands and cough etiquette.

Walaza, a medical epidemiologist at the NICD's Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, says the absence of travellers may have also contributed to the slow season.

Normally our flu season starts around April but it can start as late as June. This time of year we normally flu circulating but for this year, we've hardly seen anything.

Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

South Africa has surveillance platforms that it does for respiratory illness... we test them as part of surveillance.

Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

Part of the Covid-19 response is that people have been encouraged to practice cough etiquette and avoid others when they are sick, and other measures such as washing hands.

Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

All those measures have played a part.

Dr. Sibongile Walaza, Medical epidemiologist at the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis - NICD

Listen to the discussions on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


12 June 2020 5:33 PM
by
Tags:
Flu vaccine
nicd
Dr Sibongile Walaza
epidemiologist
COVID-19
flu season
winter flu season

Recommended

More from Local

LaudiumFood_1254

FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help

12 June 2020 4:32 PM

South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM

The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam

12 June 2020 1:00 PM

Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from struggling businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice

12 June 2020 12:02 PM

Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, who was nicknamed "The Walk-in Doctor" explains why he closed down his practice in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

great white shark.jpg

'Understanding the diet of SA’s great white sharks is key to their conservation'

12 June 2020 11:12 AM

Why are South Africa’s great white sharks disappearing? A marine biologist explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20170915 Hangberg protest 03

'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'

12 June 2020 7:47 AM

Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Services at Groote Schuur downscaled to accommodate COVID-19 cases

12 June 2020 8:29 PM

Nehawu strikes deal, workers at EC’s Livingstone Hospital return to work

12 June 2020 7:48 PM

Equal Education goes to court, says DBE backtracked on schools feeding scheme

12 June 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA