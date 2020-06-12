Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s





Bring on the classics! Tracey Lange is this week's guest on Cape Talk's new weekend music show, Just The Hits.

For an hour every Saturday, CapeTalk invites a well-known Capetonian to take over the airwaves with their favourite 80s and 90s tunes in a special segment called An Hour With…

This Saturday, from 10am until 11am, Tracey Lange will take us on a journey, sharing some of the music that was the soundtrack to her life.

Judging by her diverse musical tastes, Tracey's curated playlist is not to be missed!

The radio host was born in 1984 and attributes her love for 80s music to her older sister.

Expect hits such as Matthew Wilder's Break My Stride during Tracey's takeover this Saturday.

I was born in the 80s... I love older music. Tracey Lange, Kfm radio personality

My family loves music... It's always been such a big part of our lives. Tracey Lange, Kfm radio personality

Sometimes there's a song that just hits you.... when the lyrics matches the music and the melody perfectly and tells a better story together. Tracey Lange, Kfm radio personality

I feel like it's my motto in life... that nothing breaks my stride. Tracey Lange, Kfm radio personality

Listen to Tracey Lange chat with John Maytham about what she has in store for listeners: