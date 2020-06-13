Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 62 000, more than 35 000 recoveries June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 13 June 2020 9:14 AM
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
View all Local
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
View all Business
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
Do we really need (more) shopping malls? If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel. 11 June 2020 11:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Entertainment
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy' Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means. 10 June 2020 12:09 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC

13 June 2020 10:32 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Snowfall
Youth Day
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Transport
Long weekend
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
Level 3 regulations

It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Tempted to take a drive this long weekend to see the snow that's fallen in parts of the Western Cape?

RELATED: Snow falls on Western Cape mountains – expect a chilly winter (SnowReportSA)

Don't do it, warns Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, although it pains him.

Madikizela says traffic officials have already had to turn back people trying to reach Ceres to enjoy some winter fun.

It's so unfortunate because while enforcing the regulations I'm doing it against my conviction, but it has to be emphasized that we've turned back some people who were trying to go to Ceres for that - you can't unfortunately under the Level 3 regulations.

Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape

I have to enforce them, but some of these regulations are really irrational. This would have really helped the area of Witzenberg with some economic injection that they need so much. But people cannot travel from one region to another or from one town to another for pleasure because taking your kids to see the snow is exactly that.

Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape

Madikizela also discusses the proposed taxi fare hikes - he says national government will be announcing measures to assist the industry next week. (Skip to 4:37 in the audio clip)

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:


13 June 2020 10:32 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
Snowfall
Youth Day
Bonginkosi Madikizela
Transport
Long weekend
COVID-19
level 3 lockdown
Level 3 regulations

Recommended

More from Local

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 62 000, more than 35 000 recoveries

13 June 2020 9:14 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flu-cold-tissue-sick-black-family-child-mom-bed-illness-sneeze-cough-cold-123rf

Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season

12 June 2020 5:33 PM

South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene measures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LaudiumFood_1254

FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help

12 June 2020 4:32 PM

South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM

The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food security hunger feeding 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam

12 June 2020 1:00 PM

Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from struggling businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medical-health-pexels-photo-1919236jpeg

Bloem doctor who allowed patients to pay what they could afford closes practice

12 June 2020 12:02 PM

Dr Paulo de Valdoleiros, who was nicknamed "The Walk-in Doctor" explains why he closed down his practice in Westdene, Bloemfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

great white shark.jpg

'Understanding the diet of SA’s great white sharks is key to their conservation'

12 June 2020 11:12 AM

Why are South Africa’s great white sharks disappearing? A marine biologist explains.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM

The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

forex-brokers-sajpg

8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa

11 June 2020 3:45 PM

Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canal Walk food court

Do we really need (more) shopping malls?

11 June 2020 11:35 AM

If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix-dstvjpg

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey

10 June 2020 3:39 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser with face mask and face shield 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 62 000, more than 35 000 recoveries

Local

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa laments week of femicides, calling it ‘dark and shameful’ period

13 June 2020 12:05 PM

SA should consider zero-based budgeting, says Tito Mboweni

13 June 2020 10:41 AM

Mabuza impressed by readiness of Maseve Mine field hospital in Rustenburg

13 June 2020 10:17 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA