Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC
Tempted to take a drive this long weekend to see the snow that's fallen in parts of the Western Cape?
Don't do it, warns Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, although it pains him.
@ReenvalSA @SAWeatherServic Situation in Worcester Western Cape pic.twitter.com/1O41Wd9bVn— FN Jansen (@Drama_Star8) June 11, 2020
Madikizela says traffic officials have already had to turn back people trying to reach Ceres to enjoy some winter fun.
It's so unfortunate because while enforcing the regulations I'm doing it against my conviction, but it has to be emphasized that we've turned back some people who were trying to go to Ceres for that - you can't unfortunately under the Level 3 regulations.Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape
I have to enforce them, but some of these regulations are really irrational. This would have really helped the area of Witzenberg with some economic injection that they need so much. But people cannot travel from one region to another or from one town to another for pleasure because taking your kids to see the snow is exactly that.Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC - Western Cape
Madikizela also discusses the proposed taxi fare hikes - he says national government will be announcing measures to assist the industry next week. (Skip to 4:37 in the audio clip)
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More