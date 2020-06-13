Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
"To maintain a strong national cricket side, the building blocks have to be laid at school level to meet the required standards when schoolboy cricket players develop and transcend to provincial and national levels."
That's how health and sports scientist Dr Habib Noorbhai opens his article _Elite boys’ schools still shape South Africa’s national cricket team _published on theconversation.com.
It details the findings of his research into how many of South Africa’s national men’s cricketers attended boys-only schools.
RELATED: The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation
The sports science senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) chats to Africa Melane on Weekend Breakfast.
He found that select boys-only schools are a key contributing factor for playing men’s cricket at the highest level in South Africa.
We see that about 35-40 schools, mainly boys-only schools, are being the feeder systems for Protea cricketers between 1992 and 2019. That's out of approximately more than 6,000 schools in South Africa.Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg
What's even more concerning for me is that between 1994 and 2018 there have been 26 schools cricket captains and all of them have come from only 16 schools out of approximately more than 6,000 schools in South Africa.Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg
He says it's concerning that the county has talented cricketers falling by the wayside due to a lack of support structures.
We really need to widen the spread of the number of schools that there are in the country that can offer the opportunities as well as the access to facilities or feeder systems for boys to really excel at cricket at the highest level.Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg
It's not just facilities or structures, it's levels of coaching. It's the type of coaching that is on offer. It's the culture that's embedded within the school. It's different support structures and systems. The list of enabling factors in such schools goes on, and it really contributes to the success of a cricketer.Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg
Studies such as these should inform the strategies that could be implemented by South African cricket development to identify and nurture talented players.Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg
Dr Noorbhai says they now want to explore whether this scenario is also repeated for other sports codes in the country.
For more on his findings, take a listen:
More from Sport
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again
It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.Read More
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork
It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.Read More
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.Read More
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.Read More
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"Read More
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'
The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.Read More
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists
A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.Read More
Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled
The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise and illegal.Read More
Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold
There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Gericke.Read More
More from Politics
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.Read More
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you
Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party.Read More
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'
Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations.Read More
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA
DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates
The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run for elections.Read More
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents
The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling.Read More
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature
Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.Read More
Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'
Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.Read More
'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'
Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.Read More
[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown
Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.Read More