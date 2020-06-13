Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
FoodForward SA has raised R53m in Covid-19 appeal and could still use your help South Africa’s leading food redistribution charity, FoodForward SA, has raised R53 million since the start of the lockdown. 12 June 2020 4:32 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
View all Local
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party. 12 June 2020 10:37 AM
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction' Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations. 12 June 2020 7:47 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association. 12 June 2020 12:40 PM
8 Essential tips to save and invest money in South Africa Money saved could become money earned for you and it could help protect against uncertainties and unexpected events. 11 June 2020 3:45 PM
Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking. 11 June 2020 2:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

13 June 2020 1:21 PM
by
Tags:
Proteas
South African cricket
transformation in sport
boys' schools
Dr Habib Noorbhai

Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.

"To maintain a strong national cricket side, the building blocks have to be laid at school level to meet the required standards when schoolboy cricket players develop and transcend to provincial and national levels."

That's how health and sports scientist Dr Habib Noorbhai opens his article _Elite boys’ schools still shape South Africa’s national cricket team _published on theconversation.com.

It details the findings of his research into how many of South Africa’s national men’s cricketers attended boys-only schools.

RELATED: The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation

The sports science senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) chats to Africa Melane on Weekend Breakfast.

He found that select boys-only schools are a key contributing factor for playing men’s cricket at the highest level in South Africa.

We see that about 35-40 schools, mainly boys-only schools, are being the feeder systems for Protea cricketers between 1992 and 2019. That's out of approximately more than 6,000 schools in South Africa.

Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg

What's even more concerning for me is that between 1994 and 2018 there have been 26 schools cricket captains and all of them have come from only 16 schools out of approximately more than 6,000 schools in South Africa.

Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg

He says it's concerning that the county has talented cricketers falling by the wayside due to a lack of support structures.

We really need to widen the spread of the number of schools that there are in the country that can offer the opportunities as well as the access to facilities or feeder systems for boys to really excel at cricket at the highest level.

Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg

It's not just facilities or structures, it's levels of coaching. It's the type of coaching that is on offer. It's the culture that's embedded within the school. It's different support structures and systems. The list of enabling factors in such schools goes on, and it really contributes to the success of a cricketer.

Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg

Studies such as these should inform the strategies that could be implemented by South African cricket development to identify and nurture talented players.

Dr Habib Noorbhai, Senior lecturer in sports science - University of Johannesburg

Dr Noorbhai says they now want to explore whether this scenario is also repeated for other sports codes in the country.

For more on his findings, take a listen:


13 June 2020 1:21 PM
by
Tags:
Proteas
South African cricket
transformation in sport
boys' schools
Dr Habib Noorbhai

Recommended

More from Sport

gym-exercise-fitness-treadmill-equipment-health-club-weights-running-run-123rf

12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again

9 June 2020 11:45 AM

It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

newlands-rugbypng

WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork

5 June 2020 7:23 PM

It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development rights to Investec.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mthethwajpg

[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191027bokkewalesjpg

'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'

28 May 2020 3:12 PM

"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi cleaning the house

Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken

20 May 2020 2:19 PM

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-instagram-hair-cutpng

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair'

18 May 2020 9:31 AM

The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130218birkettJPG.JPG

SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists

16 May 2020 12:29 PM

A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170604comradesjpg

Zero refunds for SA runners after Comrades Marathon officially cancelled

15 May 2020 2:40 PM

The 2020 Comrades Marathon will not refund the R600 entry fee to local entrants. Consumer journo Wendy Knowler says this is unwise and illegal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sport-friends-watching-live-sport-tv-football-fans-soccer-team-match-game-123rf

Sports fans missing 'a sense of identity and unity' while fixtures put on hold

23 April 2020 10:33 AM

There's a certain camaraderie that comes with being a sports fan. Right now, it feels lost, says sports psychologist Dr Henning Gericke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2019 Langa Red Cross Society voting station 06

Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you

12 June 2020 10:37 AM

Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20170915 Hangberg protest 03

'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'

12 June 2020 7:47 AM

Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

patricia-de-lille-ctjpg

G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA

11 June 2020 3:17 PM

DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC

Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates

11 June 2020 2:42 PM

The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run for elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191020mmusi

An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents

11 June 2020 1:14 PM

The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parliament South African Parliament National Assembly politics

We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature

11 June 2020 10:00 AM

Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser with face mask and face shield 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-minister-bheki-celepng

'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'

10 June 2020 12:09 PM

Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain National Park Cape Town SANParks 123rflifestyel 123rf

[GUIDELINES] How to enjoy our natural parks and go fishing in level 3 lockdown

10 June 2020 11:53 AM

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy explains the detail about game drives, hiking and fishing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC

Local Lifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

Local Opinion Lifestyle

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 62 000, more than 35 000 recoveries

Local

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

Local World Opinion Lifestyle Africa

EWN Highlights

Masuku looking for more healthcare workers to fight COVID-19 in Gauteng

13 June 2020 1:49 PM

WC man (28) arrested after gruesome discovery of murdered mother and daughter

13 June 2020 12:46 PM

Makhura concerned as GP overtakes EC with second highest COVID-19 cases in SA

13 June 2020 11:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA