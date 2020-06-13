Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays





Now that schools have re-opened with the phased return of the various grades, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has released the updated calendar for the 2020 academic year.

Grade 7 and 12 pupils went back to school on 8 June under lockdown Level 3 - the remaining grades are set to return during July and August.

Because of the extended lockdown the school year has been shortened drastically and the remainder now allows for only seven days of holiday (Monday 10 August is a public holiday).

See the revised term dates below:

Here is the detailed calendar released by the DBE: