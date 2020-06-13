Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV





Police are investigating a double murder after the bodies of Altecia Kortjie and her daughter Raynecia were discovered in a house in Belhar, reports EWN.

The two had been missing since Tuesday.

Police say a 28-year-old man, who was known to the victims, has been arrested.

#sapsWC A 28yr-old suspect was arrested for double murder in Belhar following the discovery of 2 bodies yesterday. The victims aged 7 and 27 are believed to be mother and daughter. #ActAgainstAbuse ML https://t.co/f55sie6WfN pic.twitter.com/0B9ZM6wIWY — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) June 13, 2020

A number of women have been found brutally murdered around the country this week.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement condemning "the surge in murders of women and children."

We note with disgust that at a time when the country is facing the gravest of threats from the pandemic, violent men are taking advantage of the eased restrictions on movement to attack women and children. President Cyril Ramaphosa

The statement says ministers and deputy ministers being deployed to meet with community leaders around the country as part of efforts to combat Covid-19, will also be engaging with communities about the upsurge in gender-based violence "so that everyone can work together to prevent the killing of women".

President @CyrilRamaphosa has called on all South Africans to end the culture of silence around #GenderBasedViolence and report perpetrators to the @SAPoliceService (SAPS). https://t.co/sjjncJmMGd — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 13, 2020

President Ramaphosa notes that in many cases the perpetrators of GBV are known not only to the victim, but to the community.

He says this why the scourge is a societal matter, not a matter of law enforcement alone and urged communities to work together with police.