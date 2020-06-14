Streaming issues? Report here
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence

14 June 2020 11:52 AM
by
Tags:
gloria serobe
gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosa
solidarity fund
COVID-19 Solidarity Fund
GBV call centre
GBV command centre

The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes.

The Solidarity Fund has announced an injection of R17-million for initatives that support victims of gender-based violence (GBV) as part of its efforts to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

The Fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March in response to the outbreak in South Africa - it functions independently of government and the businesses or individuals who donate to it.

RELATED: 'Thousands of ordinary South Africans have contributed to the Solidarity Fund'

In a statement, it said the GBV funding of R17-million would be allocated to the National Shelter Movement, a non-profit organisation that supports a network of 78 shelters across the country, 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres, a government initiative aimed at ensuring justice for victims and the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre.

The Centre operates a national call centre facility managed by qualified social workers.

The funds will be used to resource the GBV Command Centre with additional staff and the necessary equipment to enable it to cope with the recent upsurge in calls and messages and to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical equipment such as rape kits for the National Shelter Movement and the Thuthuzela Care Centres.

Solidarity Fund statement

Solidarity Fund chairperson, Gloria Serobe noted that GBV is one of the social ills exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Our duty as the Fund has been to respond to the needs of those who are most vulnerable at this time. The intention with these interventions is to ensure that victims of gender-based violence are protected and are treated with care and dignity.

Gloria Serobe, Chairperson - Solidarity Fund

