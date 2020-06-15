When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains





There are claims being made here and abroad that the Covid-19 mortality rates have been overstated in many countries, while hidden in others.

Comorbidities, especially diabetes and hypertension, are provided in the breakdown of cases in South Africa as contributing factors.

Questions have been raised as to when a death is deemed to be due to Covid-19 and not primarily due to other factors.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, about how doctors make the determination when capturing data.

Kariem says the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released guidelines on this global issue.

The WHO definition is someone who has an acute respiratory illness with one or more of the comorbidities listed, which he says has been revised at times.

Why this is important is because it does guide the declaration of death. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

He says it is also important to understand the sequence of events and outlines two different scenarios:

So someone who, for example, comes in and dies of an acute respiratory illness...and where that is the confirmed diagnosis or clinical suspicion, then that we would say would be the cause of death due to Covid. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

That is a very different scenario from a motor vehicle accident and the goes into hypervolemic shock, for example, and then dies. In a case like that, that cause of death is not Covid related - but the person might by chance be Covid-19 positive, and in that case, we record the Covid result as a contributory factor. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

In the first scenario, the Covid-19 caused the death but in the second scenario, Covid-19 would be a contributory factor.

He suggests that the cases people are raising concern over fit somewhere in between these two scenarios.

In someone with comorbidities, it probably gets a little bit more complicated...It has to be up to the discretion of the doctor in relation to what role Covid played in contributing to that death. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

Kariem says in the early days of the pandemic it is likely there was more confusion about how the deaths were reported, and the declaration of the cause of death in some cases has been problematic, hence the WHO now releasing clearer guidelines.

I must reassure you that even in the Western Cape when we talk about the deaths in the province - and this morning we are standing at 1,072 - in all of those cases those were all Covid-positive deaths. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

He hopes the recent WHO guidelines in this regard will help all countries declare cause of death correctly.

In this province, we are confident it is not a data issue. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

He says those with comorbidities in the province such as diabetes and hypertension are clearly major contributing factors to a more serious level of the illness.

Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died. Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

