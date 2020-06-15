When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:22
The effects of lock down on the poor in South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Athol Williams
Today at 10:33
CPT Up and Running Campaign with the CoCT
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities & Assets Management at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
Provincial traffic chief sends strong warning to motorists after Grabouw tragedy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kenny Africa
Today at 11:05
Sell in May then go away? – Revisited…….
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:16
UCT GSB-Addressing the urgent need for upskilling due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rayner Canning
Today at 11:32
First Cannabis Academy Launches in SA
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Trentonn Birch - CEO and Co-Founder of Cheeba Academy
Today at 13:20
Doctors concerned about palpable drop in consultations during lockdown - putting patients with chronic illness at grave risk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe
Today at 13:36
Additional food relief for Cape Town surrounds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dirk Steyn - Restaurant Manager at Durbanville Hills
Today at 13:45
NGO's providing FOOD SECURITY to Cape Town's most vulnerable
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Roseline Nyman
Today at 14:10
Stopping the spread of mis & disinformation
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 14:20
Mentorship programme for the advertising industry
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ann Nurock - Advertising Expert. at ...
Today at 14:40
Hout Bay NGO hosts auction to raise funds
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Joey Burke - Auctioneer at Joey Burke Auctions
Today at 14:50
Qurantunes - Ard Matthews
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 65 000, recovery rate at 56% June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures. 14 June 2020 9:14 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
Covid-19 measures delay SA's flu season South Africa's traditional winter flu season still hasn't taken off due to the lockdown, social distancing, and Covid-19 hygiene m... 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
View all Local
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday. 12 June 2020 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

15 June 2020 9:15 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Western Cape Health
Covid-19 cause of death
death statistics

Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died, he says.

There are claims being made here and abroad that the Covid-19 mortality rates have been overstated in many countries, while hidden in others.

Comorbidities, especially diabetes and hypertension, are provided in the breakdown of cases in South Africa as contributing factors.

Questions have been raised as to when a death is deemed to be due to Covid-19 and not primarily due to other factors.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations for the Western Cape Department of Health, about how doctors make the determination when capturing data.

Kariem says the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released guidelines on this global issue.

The WHO definition is someone who has an acute respiratory illness with one or more of the comorbidities listed, which he says has been revised at times.

Why this is important is because it does guide the declaration of death.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

He says it is also important to understand the sequence of events and outlines two different scenarios:

So someone who, for example, comes in and dies of an acute respiratory illness...and where that is the confirmed diagnosis or clinical suspicion, then that we would say would be the cause of death due to Covid.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

That is a very different scenario from a motor vehicle accident and the goes into hypervolemic shock, for example, and then dies. In a case like that, that cause of death is not Covid related - but the person might by chance be Covid-19 positive, and in that case, we record the Covid result as a contributory factor.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

In the first scenario, the Covid-19 caused the death but in the second scenario, Covid-19 would be a contributory factor.

He suggests that the cases people are raising concern over fit somewhere in between these two scenarios.

In someone with comorbidities, it probably gets a little bit more complicated...It has to be up to the discretion of the doctor in relation to what role Covid played in contributing to that death.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

Kariem says in the early days of the pandemic it is likely there was more confusion about how the deaths were reported, and the declaration of the cause of death in some cases has been problematic, hence the WHO now releasing clearer guidelines.

I must reassure you that even in the Western Cape when we talk about the deaths in the province - and this morning we are standing at 1,072 - in all of those cases those were all Covid-positive deaths.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

He hopes the recent WHO guidelines in this regard will help all countries declare cause of death correctly.

In this province, we are confident it is not a data issue.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

He says those with comorbidities in the province such as diabetes and hypertension are clearly major contributing factors to a more serious level of the illness.

Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died.

Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to Dr Kariem below:


15 June 2020 9:15 AM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
Western Cape Health
Covid-19 cause of death
death statistics

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 65 000, recovery rate at 56%

14 June 2020 9:14 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chinsejpg

'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA

11 June 2020 5:10 PM

The founder of Proudly Chinese SA says there's been an increase in hate speech since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanlam-logojpg

Sanlam donates R2.25bn to business relief funds: 'Jobs are what matter now'

11 June 2020 2:52 PM

"We focus on getting businesses to the other side of this crisis while preserving jobs," says Sanlam Investments' Nersan Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla

11 June 2020 1:36 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sexless relationships.jpg

Will Covid-19 affect South Africa's divorce rate?

11 June 2020 12:10 PM

With couples being forced together during lockdown, Lester Kiewit asks whether we'll see a spike in the country's divorce rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canal Walk food court

Do we really need (more) shopping malls?

11 June 2020 11:35 AM

If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosas wants all WC schools shut down as COVID-19 cases increase

15 June 2020 10:00 AM

Clearer guidelines needed for health workers treating COVID-19 patients - expert

15 June 2020 9:33 AM

Man held for murder of Altecia Kortjie and daughter (7) expected in court

15 June 2020 9:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA