Top scientist says SA govt must stop Covid-19 mass testing
Professor Francois Venter says he doesn't understand why the South African government hasn't stopped its mass Covid-19 testing programme amid test shortages and a major testing backlog.
Venter believes that mass testing is a waste of resources which are already constrained with poor turnaround times.
He says reeving Covid-19 test results after two weeks is a futile exercise.
The most important thing about these tests is how quickly they come back.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
I'd rather have 10 tests that come back in 24 hours than 10,000 tests that come back in two weeks, which is what's happening at the moment.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
You may as well not bother... It's a complete waste of resources.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
I don't understand why the government is not course-correcting on this. We don't have enough test kits.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
The Western Cape is indicating that we have been too complacent thinking about Covid-19. The worst is yet to come.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
The language of lockdown hasn't served this country well.Prof Francois Venter, Director of Ezintsha - Wits Reproductive Health & HIV Institute
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
