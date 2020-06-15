Who benefits from ending the lockdown? Pundits discuss the socio-economic impact
Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda) says the economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdown will kill more people than the virus itself.
Panda's coordinator Nick Hudson argues that South Africa should move to "stage 0" with very limited restrictions.
He says the lockdown has had no health benefit but has had a grave cost on the informal economy
The economic costs of lockdown translate into severe hardship for a huge number of people.Nick Hudson, Coordinator - Panda
We believe that the loss of life that will stem from this very harsh lockdown that South Africa is still continuing to endure will be much greater than the loss of life from the disease itself.Nick Hudson, Coordinator - Panda
Meanwhile, lecturer and social commentator Professor Athol Williams says there is a skewed distribution of benefit and burden when it comes to ending the lockdown.
He says South Africa's wealthy will benefit from reopening the economy while the lives of the poor will be put on the line.
Who benefits from opening the economy?... The poor will get measly incomes again. The real beneficiaries will be the wealthy, the business owners, and those with investment portfolios.Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership
When opening the lockdown, who will suffer? The lives will be lost by the poor. They will be the ones who bear the risk on their lives.Prof Athol Williams, Senior lecturer - UCT GSB’s Allan Gray Centre for Values-Based Leadership
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
