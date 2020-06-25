Rethink everything you thought you knew about CBD





CBD is having its moment in the (winter's) sun. Although cannabis has been around for a long time, CBD, a chemical compound found in the Cannabis plant, recently rose to popularity after certain products containing CBD were legalised here in South Africa.

The legislation does stipulate specific conditions and so more and more South Africans are seeking out legitimate CBD products as supplementation for relieving symptoms of anxiousness, pain and sleepless nights.

Of course, not everyone is convinced as yet because some people still believe that CBD products may make them "high" like dagga does and even though there are many health benefits for this natural alternative to regular medication, they need a few questions answered first.

So, does it make one high?

The short answer is no!

While CBD (short for cannabidiol) is a proponent derived from the Cannabis plant, legal products in South Africa must contain less than 0.001% of the cannabinoid. THC (short for tetrahydrocannabinol) causes the psychotoxic effects and, is responsible for making the user feel "high."

There’s a lot of information out there and, it's easy to feel a little bit overwhelmed. Here’s everything you need to know about the benefits of CBD products:

Pandemic-induced fear? CBD helps with symptoms of anxiousness

If your mind is working overtime, you're not alone. Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and the consequent lockdown, pandemic-induced fears and isolation have made South Africans anxious, heightening feelings of uncertainty, restlessness and emotional distress.

A recent survey by the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) revealed that 55% of South Africans have reported experiencing anxiety and panic as a result of stringent lockdown regulations.

Over the last decade, CBD has shown promising results to assist with these debilitating anxiety symptoms. Scientific research on the effects of CBD is scarce but studies suggest that CBD could help ease symptoms of anxiety by stimulating the body’s serotonin receptors.

Heads up, CBD can offer relief for pain and inflammation

Under the regulations here in South Africa one is not permitted to make any disease or disorder claims and rightly so, because CBD is a health supplement.

What we do know, however, is that CBD is not only effective for health maintenance and general health enhancement, it is also effective in relieving symptoms such as pain and inflammation.

One of the ways it is believed to work is that CBD inhibits the enzyme that breaks down one of our body’s own cannabinoids, Anandamide.

This endocannabinoid has been shown to assist with relieving pain amongst other actions and so by increasing the amount of Anandamide in the body, we can relieve symptoms of pain.

When last have you had a good night’s sleep?

It's no secret that our quality of sleep has drastically dropped during lockdown. For some of us, the struggle to fall asleep has been a lifelong problem.

While we don't understand everything about sleep — what we do know is, sleep is crucial for many processes that are regulated by the body’s endocannabinoid system. The way we fall asleep, remain asleep, the quality of the sleep we get, and even how we wake up is regulated by our circadian rhythm and our endocannabinoid system.

For this reason, sleep happens to be one of the most popular reasons people turn to CBD as a solution.

The World Health Organisation stated in 2018 that CBD is generally well tolerated with a good safety profile. When taken as a daily health supplement, Rethink CBD products have helped thousands of South Africans to reduce the symptoms of stress, anxiousness, pain and lack of sleep that have kept them from living their best lives. (Data on file, Releaf Pharmaceuticals)

