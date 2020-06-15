Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives
Hairdressers are pleading with government to allow them to open as so many other businesses have been allowed to.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers Elaine and Kenneth about how they maintain safety protocol and how they are providing their services despite it being illegal to do so.
It's been tough, it has really been tough. You can't cope anymore, you not bringing in the same amount of money every month. You have to feed your family.Elaine, Hair stylist
She says the fact that government is not allowing salons to open when other shops reopen is very unfair.
Elaine says she worked at a successful salon before lockdown, but the landlord refused to give the owner a break, and the entire salon has now closed down.
Unfortunately, we were evicted.Elaine, Hair stylist
We are now operating on house calls and it is not enough.Elaine, Hair stylist
She says some people are very understanding but many are still fearful about the spread of the virus.
Listen to the interviews below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear
A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus.Read More
Top scientist says SA govt must stop Covid-19 mass testing
A member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says tests must be reserved for hospitalised patients and healthcare workers.Read More
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school
Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated.Read More
When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains
Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died, he says.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 70 000
June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.Read More
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats
Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.Read More
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.Read More
Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association
This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.Read More
'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'
Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.Read More
'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA
The founder of Proudly Chinese SA says there's been an increase in hate speech since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.Read More