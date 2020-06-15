Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives





Hairdressers are pleading with government to allow them to open as so many other businesses have been allowed to.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers Elaine and Kenneth about how they maintain safety protocol and how they are providing their services despite it being illegal to do so.

It's been tough, it has really been tough. You can't cope anymore, you not bringing in the same amount of money every month. You have to feed your family. Elaine, Hair stylist

She says the fact that government is not allowing salons to open when other shops reopen is very unfair.

Elaine says she worked at a successful salon before lockdown, but the landlord refused to give the owner a break, and the entire salon has now closed down.

Unfortunately, we were evicted. Elaine, Hair stylist

We are now operating on house calls and it is not enough. Elaine, Hair stylist

She says some people are very understanding but many are still fearful about the spread of the virus.

