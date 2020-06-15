Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday





The accused in the cases of Sibongiseni Gabada found in a garbage bag in Khayelitsha at the end of May, Megan Cremer whose body was found in a Phillipi sand mine in August 2019, and a murdred Belhar woman and her child found on Friday, will appear in court on Monday.

In Cape Town, we have at least three gender-based-violence cases happening in courts today. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

36-year old Sibongiseni Gabada from Khayelitsha went missing and a few weeks later on 29 May her body was found stuffed in a garbage bag next to a shack in the area.

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says suspect Gabada's boyfriend made two court appearances before being released last week after charges were withdrawn.

The community and Sibongiseni's family were outraged by this. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

Isaacs says on Saturday the media received a statement from the NPA's Eric Ntabazalila saying that the National Prosecuting Authority had decided to review the decision to withdraw the charges as a matter of urgency.

Yesterday we chatted with Western Cape SAPS who said the investigating officer had traced the same suspect in Khayelitsha and rearrested him on Saturday. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

On Friday the body of a 28-year old woman and her seven-year-old daughter was discovered and a suspect believed to be her ex-boyfriend has been taken into custody and will make his first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Due to Covid-19 lockdown regulations, the media is not allowed inside the court. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday,

We are waiting for the NPA to get back to us about what happened in court. Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview with Lauren Isaacs below: