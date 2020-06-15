WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash
Two people died after a car collided with a petrol tanker along Houwhoek Pass near Grabouw in the Western Cape on Saturday afternoon.
A female passenger died on impact. The driver of the car died after he apparently ran into the flames of the burning tanker.
The truck driver, who survived the crash, claims the vehicle carrying the two occupants swerved right into the direction of his truck.
Africa says police are investigating the gruesome accident. Video footage of the incident has been circulating on social media.
Western Cape - N2 Route: #TankerFire at Houhoek pass pic.twitter.com/FuwHO32uZt— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 13, 2020
The police are busy with an in-depth investigation. Both the driver and the passenger died in this crash.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
Apparently the driver of the light motor vehicle collided with the petrol tanker. The truck driver apparently tried to avoid the accident by swerving to the right side of the road.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
According to the eyewitness and the video footage, the driver of the light motor vehicle ran over the road into the flames.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
It was on the N2 just past the Houwhoek farmstall, between Houwhoek Pass and Grabouw.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
The provincial traffic chief says people have been 'taking chances' on the roads, with a rise in non-essential travel between districts, which is not permitted under level 3.
I would like to urge our motorists to please take care when you are on our roads. Be respectful to your fellow road users and do not take unnecessary chances. Stay off the roads.Kenny Africa, Traffic Chief - Western Cape
Listen to the update on Today with Kieno Kammies:
