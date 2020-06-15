Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear
There's been a major decline in the number of doctors’ appointments in South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This according to a recent poll conducted by pharmaceutical company Pharma Dynamics.
The poll was conducted among 40 general practitioners (GPs) in May 2020 and compared the current number of consultations to previous years during the same period.
The findings confirm a decline in face-to-face medical care due to fears about Covid-19.
Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, medical consultant at Pharma Dynamics, says this worrying trend could be putting thousands of patients with chronic illness at grave risk.
She says people with life-threatening illnesses should not forgo their treatment or regular check-ups.
Dr Grebe has urged people with chronic illnesses such as hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes to prioritise their health during this time.
While we shouldn't take the Covid-19 pandemic lightly, it's also not the time for anyone to neglect any aspect of their health.Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics
Patients are actually scared and they fear contracting the virus that's why they are opting to stay at home.Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics
I want to encourage people to ensure that they do take care of their cardiovascular health, that they have their blood pressure regularly checked, and that they go for their follow-up consultations.Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics
It's more important than ever that you stick to your daily medication regime and take your chronic medicines without fail.Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics
Listen to the discussion for more information:
