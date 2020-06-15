Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
How parliament might approach the ConCourt ruling on independent candidates
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir - Economic and political analyst
Today at 15:40
Wesgro economic turnaround strategy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 15:50
Cricket SA sack Clive Eksteen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp - Cricket Correspondent at MWP Media
Today at 16:10
What is the “airline apocalypse” and how is it avoidable?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO and MD at SA Airlink
Today at 16:20
Study identifies teens’ coping strategies to protect mental health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carmen Späth - Postdoctoral research fellow in social and behavioural sciences - the study was conducted at SU
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Citroen C5 Aircross
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The government’s attempted financial relief measures having emphatically failed to meet the mark
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof. Jeremy Seekings - Director at Uct Social Surveys Unit
Today at 17:20
Groote Schuur surgeons experience with Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Laeequa Bayat - She is a medical intern in surgery at Groote Schuur Hospital
Today at 17:46
Remembering Iconic SA author Elsa Joubert
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Burger - Head of Department, Professor Afrikaans literature, Media and Cultural Studies at UP
Today at 20:25
Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 20:48
Youth day
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Who benefits from ending the lockdown? Pundits discuss the socio-economic impact Two commentators debate the benefit and burden of fully reopening South Africa's economy. 15 June 2020 12:40 PM
View all Local
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Politics
Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers about why they believe they can open salons safely. 15 June 2020 11:48 AM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear

15 June 2020 2:59 PM
by
Tags:
appointments
COVID-19
doctors visit
check-up
medical consultation
chronic illness

A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus.

There's been a major decline in the number of doctors’ appointments in South Africa since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This according to a recent poll conducted by pharmaceutical company Pharma Dynamics.

The poll was conducted among 40 general practitioners (GPs) in May 2020 and compared the current number of consultations to previous years during the same period.

The findings confirm a decline in face-to-face medical care due to fears about Covid-19.

Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, medical consultant at Pharma Dynamics, says this worrying trend could be putting thousands of patients with chronic illness at grave risk.

She says people with life-threatening illnesses should not forgo their treatment or regular check-ups.

Dr Grebe has urged people with chronic illnesses such as hypertension, heart disease, and diabetes to prioritise their health during this time.

While we shouldn't take the Covid-19 pandemic lightly, it's also not the time for anyone to neglect any aspect of their health.

Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics

Patients are actually scared and they fear contracting the virus that's why they are opting to stay at home.

Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics

I want to encourage people to ensure that they do take care of their cardiovascular health, that they have their blood pressure regularly checked, and that they go for their follow-up consultations.

Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics

It's more important than ever that you stick to your daily medication regime and take your chronic medicines without fail.

Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant - Pharma Dynamics

Listen to the discussion for more information:


15 June 2020 2:59 PM
by
Tags:
appointments
COVID-19
doctors visit
check-up
medical consultation
chronic illness

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Hair stylist haircut salon 123rflifestyle 123rf business 123rf

Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives

15 June 2020 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers about why they believe they can open salons safely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

Top scientist says SA govt must stop Covid-19 mass testing

15 June 2020 11:18 AM

A member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says tests must be reserved for hospitalised patients and healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

15 June 2020 11:18 AM

Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pneumonia caused by Covid-19 cause of death 123rf

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

15 June 2020 9:15 AM

Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died, he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 70 000

14 June 2020 9:14 AM

June - and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown. Here are the latest figures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chicken-facepng

Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats

12 June 2020 2:11 PM

Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cinema movies 123rflifestyle 123rf

Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen

12 June 2020 12:48 PM

Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chinsejpg

'They say we must go back to China' - Covid-19 sparks rise in sinophobia in SA

11 June 2020 5:10 PM

The founder of Proudly Chinese SA says there's been an increase in hate speech since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

Tears and hopelessness: CT doctor recalls journey to recovery from COVID-19

15 June 2020 3:14 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mkhwebane releases several reports

15 June 2020 2:58 PM

Santaco: Gauteng taxi fares to increase by maximum of R7.00

15 June 2020 2:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA