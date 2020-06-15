[OPINION] The road to my lockdown wedding
I’ve always said that I will never be that bride who is late to her own wedding, that I’ll be one of the “few” that breaks the stereotype. But 15 minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to start, I was still standing in my purple nightgown.
I had absolutely no reason to be late because after all, the wedding venue was just a few paces from my childhood bedroom. It was not what I had imagined. We had a venue booked, a date was set and a guest list with 80 names on it.
But then Covid-19 reached our shores and the subsequent lockdown put a screeching halt to all of our plans. The reality only sunk in when our wedding venue called us with the news that it would have to postpone all weddings to as early (or late) as next year.
Fast forward 35 days after we were supposed to get married and the government announces a relaxation of lockdown levels. The restrictions were moved from level 4 to level 3 and with that, the Department of Home Affairs included marriage services to some of the duties it was to perform from 1 June.
The gears in my brain kicked into action but the cogs came loose very quickly. You needed a long-standing appointment with Home Affairs in order to have your union cemented at their offices.
The other option was to get an ordained minister to perform a private ceremony at home (which of course had to adhere to very specific requirements).
We did not have an appointment, the earliest we could get one was for September and our minister was in East London - cue travel ban. Following days of more depression, uncertainty, and just general annoyance, we came up with a plan.
Find a minister. Set a date ASAP. Decorate the house. Get married.
At first, it didn’t seem like anything would come together in a short space of time. But in less than a week, we had found a minister to officiate and our wedding planner (my mom) turned her living room into a fairytale setting.
We were given a strict schedule:
- The ceremony must start at 4pm and wrap up 45 minutes later,
- Masks are a must,
- Everyone in the house must be screened (even if you live there),
- And, most importantly physical distancing.
With all that taken care of; our parents and siblings comfortably seated 1.5 metres apart watched as we committed ourselves to each other. It wasn’t what we had envisioned but it was the most beautiful day of our lives.
