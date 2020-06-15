[OPINION] The road to my lockdown wedding

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Poem - Dear Mr President
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Veronique Jephtas
Today at 20:25
Citizens not complying with lock down rules - what does the law
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 20:48
Youth day
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Merle Mansfield - Programme Director for DGMT’s Zero Dropout Campaign
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It felt like my body was going into war - CT doctor describes Covid-19 journey Dr Laeequa Bayat took all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe, but she still contracted the virus. 15 June 2020 5:52 PM
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
View all Local
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
View all Politics
Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers about why they believe they can open salons safely. 15 June 2020 11:48 AM
Surge in orders for chicken wings, pizza, hot dogs during lockdown – Uber Eats Joburg loves an original beef burger; Cape Town wants a slice of cheese, says Ailyssa Pretorius, GM of Uber Eats in South Africa. 12 June 2020 2:11 PM
Covid-19 business losses will impact SA's NPO sector, says Dr Armand Bam Non-profits are helping SA survive - but the future is bleak for many organisations at risk of losing financial support from strug... 12 June 2020 1:00 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

[OPINION] The road to my lockdown wedding

15 June 2020 4:13 PM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
Lynne Arendse
CapeTalk producer
lockdown wedding
lockdown nuptials

CapeTalk producer Lynne Arendse writes about her personal journey to tying the knot during the Covid-19 lockdown.

I’ve always said that I will never be that bride who is late to her own wedding, that I’ll be one of the “few” that breaks the stereotype. But 15 minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to start, I was still standing in my purple nightgown.

I had absolutely no reason to be late because after all, the wedding venue was just a few paces from my childhood bedroom. It was not what I had imagined. We had a venue booked, a date was set and a guest list with 80 names on it.

But then Covid-19 reached our shores and the subsequent lockdown put a screeching halt to all of our plans. The reality only sunk in when our wedding venue called us with the news that it would have to postpone all weddings to as early (or late) as next year.

Fast forward 35 days after we were supposed to get married and the government announces a relaxation of lockdown levels. The restrictions were moved from level 4 to level 3 and with that, the Department of Home Affairs included marriage services to some of the duties it was to perform from 1 June.

The gears in my brain kicked into action but the cogs came loose very quickly. You needed a long-standing appointment with Home Affairs in order to have your union cemented at their offices.

The other option was to get an ordained minister to perform a private ceremony at home (which of course had to adhere to very specific requirements).

We did not have an appointment, the earliest we could get one was for September and our minister was in East London - cue travel ban. Following days of more depression, uncertainty, and just general annoyance, we came up with a plan.

Find a minister. Set a date ASAP. Decorate the house. Get married.

At first, it didn’t seem like anything would come together in a short space of time. But in less than a week, we had found a minister to officiate and our wedding planner (my mom) turned her living room into a fairytale setting.

We were given a strict schedule:

  • The ceremony must start at 4pm and wrap up 45 minutes later,
  • Masks are a must,
  • Everyone in the house must be screened (even if you live there),
  • And, most importantly physical distancing.

With all that taken care of; our parents and siblings comfortably seated 1.5 metres apart watched as we committed ourselves to each other. It wasn’t what we had envisioned but it was the most beautiful day of our lives.


15 June 2020 4:13 PM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
Lynne Arendse
CapeTalk producer
lockdown wedding
lockdown nuptials

Recommended

More from Opinion

Cape Town, South Africa aerial view shot 123rflifestyle 123rfSouthAfrica 123rf

'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa'

12 June 2020 2:49 PM

The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

Keeping kids home worse than sending them to school - Paediatrician Association

12 June 2020 12:40 PM

This virus is going to stick with us for years, says Prof Mignon McCulloch, Chairperson at SA Paediatrician Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

'Covid-19 is vascular disease – not respiratory one. Taking aspirin makes sense'

12 June 2020 10:10 AM

Dr Jaco Laubscher (a physician specialising in vascular biology) shares findings that may revolutionise how we treat Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic recovery reopening economy growth GDP 123rf 123rfbusiness surgical mask

Economy could recover by 2022, adding 8 million jobs - Dr Pali Lehohla

11 June 2020 1:36 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Dr Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Canal Walk food court

Do we really need (more) shopping malls?

11 June 2020 11:35 AM

If your favourite mall suddenly disappeared – would your life grind to a halt? Kieno Kammies interviews consultant Anton Ressel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small business owners entrepreneurs entrepreneurship 123rf 123rfbusiness

1 in 8 South Africans intend to start a business in next 3 years - survey

10 June 2020 3:39 PM

Kieno Kammies interviews USB's Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, co-author of a new report on entrepreneurship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser with face mask and face shield 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Hair and beauty industry sues Govt: '100% confident we’ve got it in the bag'

10 June 2020 2:05 PM

Beauty therapists and hairdressers have mouths to feed. The industry is taking Govt to court again after a mishap the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

police-minister-bheki-celepng

'Army and police have turned us into the enemy'

10 June 2020 12:09 PM

Should we get rid of the cops? Criminologist Eldred de Klerk discusses what “defunding the police force” means.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liquor-fimagejpg

'No new booze ban – just be responsible! People are sick and tired of lockdown'

10 June 2020 9:22 AM

"We fight those regulations," says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. "We’ve all got to play a role!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID-19: 3 months into state of disaster, some lockdown rules still questioned

15 June 2020 5:49 PM

Is COVID-19 always the main cause of death in patients with comorbidities?

15 June 2020 5:36 PM

Some ANC members picket outside Luthuli House ahead of Youth Day

15 June 2020 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA