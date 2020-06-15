Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Sunday began consultations with industry on preparations for a proposed 2,500 megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant building programme.
The plans have faced opposition from environmental campaigners.
Earlier this month, Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute wrote to Mantashe threatening to take legal action if he moved to build new nuclear power plants without proper consultation.
Yelland says that previous consultations on the nuclear build programme did not reach any consensus.
He says Minister Mantashe is being pressured into action by labour unions and various nuclear interest groups.
To be frank, there's been no public consultation about the nuclear newbuild of any significance or of any consensus.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers
I think it is going be challenged, whether it will be successfully challenged - we'll have to see.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers
My personal analysis is that Minister Mantashe is under extreme pressure from the Russians, the Chinese, the nuclear industry, the nuclear lobby in South Africa, Necsa, Numsa, NUM, Nehawu, all the labour unions to put nuclear into the mix.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Politics
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school
Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated.Read More
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence
The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
Cinemas negotiating with government on how to safely reopen
Mia Lindeque updates the latest Covid-19 numbers and the new Government Gazette published on Thursday.Read More
Helen Suzman Foundation explains what the Electoral Act judgment means for you
Researcher Kimera Chetty says in the future a candidate can be held personally accountable rather than be accountable to a party.Read More
'Hangberg operation was a demolition of illegal structures not an eviction'
Hout Bay ward councilor Rob Quintas says elderly Hangberg community homeowners are negatively impacted by these excavations.Read More
G'ment squandering hundreds of millions to upgrade MPs homes - DA
DA MP Tim Brauteseth says none of R423-million expenditure is essential and should be re-prioritised given the Covid-19 crisis.Read More
Democracy has won, says applicant in ConCourt victory on independent candidates
The New Nation Movement says Constitutional democracy has won following the landmark ruling allowing independent candidates to run for elections.Read More
An end to party power? Political leaders reax to ConCourt ruling on independents
The DA, UDM, ACDP, the One South Africa Movement, and the People's Dialogue respond to the Constitutional Court ruling.Read More
We may be able to elect independent candidates to legislature
Casac's Lawson Naidoo explains the far-reaching ramifications of a judgment ruling that the Electoral Act is unconstitutional.Read More