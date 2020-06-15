Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Politics

Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans

15 June 2020 4:47 PM
by
Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on Sunday began consultations with industry on preparations for a proposed 2,500 megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant building programme.

The plans have faced opposition from environmental campaigners.

Earlier this month, Earthlife Africa Johannesburg and the Southern African Faith Communities’ Environment Institute wrote to Mantashe threatening to take legal action if he moved to build new nuclear power plants without proper consultation.

Yelland says that previous consultations on the nuclear build programme did not reach any consensus.

He says Minister Mantashe is being pressured into action by labour unions and various nuclear interest groups.

To be frank, there's been no public consultation about the nuclear newbuild of any significance or of any consensus.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers

I think it is going be challenged, whether it will be successfully challenged - we'll have to see.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers

My personal analysis is that Minister Mantashe is under extreme pressure from the Russians, the Chinese, the nuclear industry, the nuclear lobby in South Africa, Necsa, Numsa, NUM, Nehawu, all the labour unions to put nuclear into the mix.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst, managing director and investigative editor - EE Publishers

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
