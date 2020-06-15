Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police
A restaurant owner in Fourways has come up with the idea of a roadhouse to get their staff employed again and receiving tips.
But just as the patrons were all there, waiting outside in their cars, with waiters taking orders, the police put a stop to the venture.
My daughter came up with the brilliant roadhouse idea - Friday night we had so many patrons supporting us - with kids in their pyjamas...we were doing everything we needed to do in terms of social distancing and spraying, waiters were taking orders and taking the food back to the cars.Jenny-Lee Bot - Molly Malones
About half past seven the manager called me saying the police are here and they don't want this happening...they said we are creating a social gathering we must shut down immediately or they will arrest us.Jenny-Lee Bot - Molly Malones
She told The Money Show there was no disorderly behaviour at all such as children running around cars or people mingling or sitting outside.
Fortunately we have videos of the night...nobody was getting out of their cars - I think two people got out to go to the bathroom - it was really working well.Jenny-Lee Bot - Molly Malones
We were allowed to open again today...but we were told the customers must come in, place their orders, go back to their car and come back and fetch their food.Jenny-Lee Bot - Molly Malones
I personally believe that creates a lot more foot traffic than a waiter going out.Jenny-Lee Bot - Molly Malones
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702
