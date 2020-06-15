Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders
How are restaurant franchises holding up during lockdown?
The Money Show asked Grace Harding, Chief Executive of Ocean Basket if the franchise has been trading at all in the lockdowns around the world where they trade.
We've been participating a little bit in the take-away and delivery...but we're quite lucky that some of the other countries have opened up.Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
The take-away and delivery is nothing to write home about...the volume we're trading is about 20 per cent of total.Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
We don't really know what the sit-down regulations are going to be....it's a tough time and an important time to hold people...franchises are struggling but I think they are appreciative of the closeness.Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
In terms of rentals we've all been working with the landlords since shutdown...we've had some successes...the landlords are also in a predicament...we're all going to limp a little bit together and then we're going to get fitter and we'll end up straight...Grace Harding, Chief Executive - Ocean Basket
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders
