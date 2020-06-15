Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
It felt like my body was going into war - CT doctor describes Covid-19 journey

Dr Laeequa Bayat took all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe, but she still contracted the virus.

Dr Bayat, a first-year medical intern at Groote Schuur Hospital, tested positive at the end of May. She has since recovered.

Despite showing symptoms of the disease, she remained optimistic that her Covid-19 test would be negative because she was always cautious.

The 26-year-old describes how her body battled each day with the onset of a new symptom.

She says she suffered from nausea, fever, headaches, a cough, shortness of breath, nasal congestion, body aches and loss of taste and smell.

She's not sure where she contracted Covid-19 from but says it may have been from a surface such as lift button, door handle, stairway, or medical equipment.

The doctor has encouraged South Africans to stay at home and proactively protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Each day felt like my body was going into war. I was battling a new system that appeared.

Dr Laeequa Bayat

Normal activities like simply bathing or clothing myself would become so tiresome.

Dr Laeequa Bayat

We've been trained properly on how to put on the necessary PPE. We were all so optimistic that my results would not come back positive.

Dr Laeequa Bayat

Healthcare workers are at such an extreme risk of contracting the virus.

Dr Laeequa Bayat

Listen to her share her story with CapeTalk host John Maytham:


