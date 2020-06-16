'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'





Professors Andrea Fuller and Duncan Mitchell write in The Conversation why fever screening is unlikely to reduce the spread of the virus. Their arguments are based on an understanding of the physiology of fever, body temperature measurement, and fever prevalence in people who transmit COVID-19.

Andrea Fuller is Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology. She talks to Lester Kiewit about why fever screening is not effective in curbing the spread of disease.

Lester related how recently his temperature had fluctuated enormously at the office, first reading over 37% and then coming down to 34% after a waiting period.

So just how reliable are these thermometres being used at many offices and stores?

This is exactly the case. These infrared thermometers which are being widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature. Unfortunately, if you want to measure core body temperature, you need to get into the body core. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

She says measuring core body temperature has always been difficult for clinicians and sites such as the mouth and rectum are used. However, she adds, the best way to measure core body temperature would be to measure a person's central blood temperature.

We try and get an index of what core body temperature is but these thermometres that we are using for fever screening, do not do that. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

These thermometers are measuring heat which is being radiated from a surface, she explains.

So they are measuring your surface temperature. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

When outdoor temperatures are cold such as in South Africa's winter currently, it would likely make someone's temperature very low upon entering the workplace - and that would be the case even if the person had a fever, she explains.

The environmental temperature has a massive impact on the temperature measured. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

She says many of these thermometers, while seemingly costly, are unreliable and far less expensive than the extremely accurate thermometers used for research purposes which can cost hundreds of thousands of rands.

Fever is a common sign of Covid-19 but many people with the virus do not have a fever at all, she says.

But we're still learning a lot about this disease and there are many people who are asymptomatic or otherwise have very mild symptoms which exclude a fever. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

We are also seeing that many people do not have symptoms during the incubation phase when they are pre-symptomatic, she adds.

But the virus is being shed during this time and is being spread. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

So while occasionally the forehead temperature screening may pick up someone with a high temperature, and thus prevent them from entering a building, she argues this is just not working particularly effectively as many who have the virus but no fever will still be allowed to enter.

So it is a false sense of security. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

She encourages self-screening and taking one's temperature.

When one has a fever she says one also has what is termed 'sickness behaviour.'

You feel lethargic, you feel sleepy, you don't want to eat, you don't want to socialise. And in actual fact, when you feel like that you are unlikely to hop in your car and go and try on winter clothing, You're likely to want to stay home and crawl under the blanket. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

She says it is important to create awareness about all the signs recorded like coughs, sore throats, diarrhea, and in mild cases people's inability to smell known as anosmia.

It is not uncommon for people to test negative and later test positive, so it is essential that everyone uses masks, and washes hands, she says.

Given the large numbers of asymptomatic people, wearing masks and washing hands is much more important than fever screening. Andrea Fuller, Director of the Brain Function Research Group and a Professor in the School of Physiology

