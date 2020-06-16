Red Cross Children's Hospital trauma unit sees impact of alcohol sales and GBV





The hospital's trauma unit has seen a surge of child abuse cases since the lockdown shifted to level 3.

Carla Brown, the head of social work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, says the trauma unit went from seeing two or three patients at a time to being "100% full and overflowing".

Brown says most injuries in children are associated with alcohol, substance abuse, and domestic violence, including gun wounds and intentional burn injuries.

She says the reopening of alcohol sales has led to a visible rise in child neglect cases and domestic violence cases.

It's been devastating. Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

The opening of liquor stores has meant the reopening of many more beds in our trauma units - Red Cross Children's Hospital has been no different. Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

We've seen a lot of children come in as a result of violence in the home. Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

We cannot consider gender-based violence without looking at the impact that it's having on children. Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

When the lockdown changed from level 4 to level 3, we saw a significant surge in the number of cases and severity of cases that have come through our trauma unit doors. Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

I'm so sorry that the ban on alcohol was lifted because it has thrown in another difficult issue to control in this time of Covid-19.... now we're trying to deal with a fallout as a result of alcohol. Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital

