Red Cross Children's Hospital trauma unit sees impact of alcohol sales and GBV
The hospital's trauma unit has seen a surge of child abuse cases since the lockdown shifted to level 3.
Carla Brown, the head of social work at Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, says the trauma unit went from seeing two or three patients at a time to being "100% full and overflowing".
Brown says most injuries in children are associated with alcohol, substance abuse, and domestic violence, including gun wounds and intentional burn injuries.
She says the reopening of alcohol sales has led to a visible rise in child neglect cases and domestic violence cases.
RELATED: Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV
It's been devastating.Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
The opening of liquor stores has meant the reopening of many more beds in our trauma units - Red Cross Children's Hospital has been no different.Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
We've seen a lot of children come in as a result of violence in the home.Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
We cannot consider gender-based violence without looking at the impact that it's having on children.Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
When the lockdown changed from level 4 to level 3, we saw a significant surge in the number of cases and severity of cases that have come through our trauma unit doors.Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
I'm so sorry that the ban on alcohol was lifted because it has thrown in another difficult issue to control in this time of Covid-19.... now we're trying to deal with a fallout as a result of alcohol.Carla Brown, Head of the Social Work Division - Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital
Listen to the discussion for more information:
More from Local
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop
Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative measures.Read More
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence
Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past.Read More
I'm not afraid to speak: CNN's Eleni Giokos on finding her voice in broadcasting
Eleni Giokos talks about her life, journalism career, and the path that brought her to work for CNN International.Read More
Prof: No need for people to retest before returning to work if they had Covid-19
Virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser says follow-up Covid-19 testing should be scrapped in order to free up testing resources.Read More
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable
Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.'Read More
Basic food basket spikes by 8.2% during lockdown with total cost now R3,486
Researcher Julie Smith says with a R3,487 national minimum wage this is beyond the threshold of many households.Read More
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'
Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller.Read More
It felt like my body was going into war - CT doctor describes Covid-19 journey
Dr Laeequa Bayat took all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe, but she still contracted the virus.Read More
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child.Read More
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regulations.Read More