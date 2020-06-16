Basic food basket spikes by 8.2% during lockdown with total cost now R3,486
Food prices seem to have increased during lockdown, despite the fact that millions of South Africans are struggling to make ends meet.
Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity researcher, Julie Smith, talks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food prices, and the uses of social grants.
Smith says the latest research they have conducted on the June 'household food basket' prices
Our household food basket is very basic core foods, which women living in low-income homes tell us they try and buy each month. And the basket increased by R265 or 8.2% just over the last three months - so the total cost of the basket now is R3,486.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity
Putting that figure in the context of the national minimum wage does not paint a rosy picture.
The national minimum wage for those workers lucky enough to have a job when they went back to work is R3,487. So food really has escalated and it's really unaffordable now.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity
She says the increases have now exceeded the affordability threshold of households.
Listen to the interview below:
