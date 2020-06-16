Basic food basket spikes by 8.2% during lockdown with total cost now R3,486

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Families may be spending 30% more on food than they did two months ago
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julie Smith - Researcher at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity
Today at 15:50
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Santaco announces taxi fare increase - what does this mean for Western Cape?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazeem Abdurahman - SANTACO Western Cape Chairperson
Today at 16:20
ANC and EFF agree on new election changes for South Africa: advantages and disadvantages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keith Gottschalk, Prof - Head Of The Political Studies at University of the Western Cape
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Youth Day from the eyes of a young black South African: shaking off black bias
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kamva Somdylala - News24 Reporter
Today at 17:20
Launch of new Ministerial Advisory Committee as the nation marks Youth Day.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lauren Pretorius - CEO at Campaigning For Cancer
Today at 17:46
Open for reactions, and CR Youth Day replay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop Many psychiatric patients are at higher risk for Covid-19 due to co-morbid diseases and difficulties in following preventative mea... 16 June 2020 2:33 PM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
I'm not afraid to speak: CNN's Eleni Giokos on finding her voice in broadcasting Eleni Giokos talks about her life, journalism career, and the path that brought her to work for CNN International. 16 June 2020 1:05 PM
View all Local
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated. 15 June 2020 11:18 AM
View all Politics
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.' 16 June 2020 11:33 AM
Tracey Lange to take over CapeTalk's airwaves with hits from the 80s and 90s Media personality Tracey Lange will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical trip through the 80s and 90s this Saturday from 10am. 12 June 2020 6:36 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 12 June 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 12 June 2020 5:45 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Basic food basket spikes by 8.2% during lockdown with total cost now R3,486

16 June 2020 10:37 AM
by
Tags:
Food security
Food costs
food basket
Lockdown food costs

Researcher Julie Smith says with a R3,487 national minimum wage this is beyond the threshold of many households.

Food prices seem to have increased during lockdown, despite the fact that millions of South Africans are struggling to make ends meet.

Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity researcher, Julie Smith, talks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on food prices, and the uses of social grants.

Smith says the latest research they have conducted on the June 'household food basket' prices

Our household food basket is very basic core foods, which women living in low-income homes tell us they try and buy each month. And the basket increased by R265 or 8.2% just over the last three months - so the total cost of the basket now is R3,486.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity

Putting that figure in the context of the national minimum wage does not paint a rosy picture.

The national minimum wage for those workers lucky enough to have a job when they went back to work is R3,487. So food really has escalated and it's really unaffordable now.

Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity

She says the increases have now exceeded the affordability threshold of households.

Listen to the interview below:


