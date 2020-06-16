Prof: No need for people to retest before returning to work if they had Covid-19
Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of the University of Stellenbosch's medical faculty's division for medical virology, says follow up Covid-19 testing is an unnecessary waste of resources.
He says there needs to be stricter criteria for targeted testing in the face of test shortages and a major testing backlog.
It's about making sure that those people who need to be tested are getting a test and that the test is done within good time.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of Medical Virology - Stellenbosch University
We need to compromise and make sure that those who have the greatest needs get tested.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of Medical Virology - Stellenbosch University
This view is shared by everybody who works in the field and follows the literature.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of Medical Virology - Stellenbosch University
RELATED: Covid-19 positive employees can return to work without follow-up Covid-19 test
The professor says his colleagues in the field of virology feel the same way.
Last week, the Labour Department issued new directives stating that an employee who contracted the coronavirus can return to work after spending 14 days in quarantine.
Prof Preiser, argues that universal precautions (masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, sanitising surfaces) need to be implemented in the workplace to ensure safety.
Preiser, who's also a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) advising the government on Covid-19, is one of many experts calling for a revised Covid-19 strategy.
RELATED: Top scientist says SA govt must stop Covid-19 mass testing
Scientist and fellow MAC member Professor Francois Venter has argued that the government needs to stop mass testing and reserve tests for hospitalised patients and healthcare workers.
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
