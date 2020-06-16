Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable
If you have little ones around then make sure they take a listen to Lester Kiewit chatting to a very special guest - Elmo, from Takalani Sesame.
Elmo and friends started a new season just a few days ago on June 1, and have loads of surprises in store for their fans. And parents will be relieved to know, the strong focus on learning while having fun is a cornerstone. Elmo's special washy wash song teaching little ones the importance of handwashing is just one example of this.
Lester chats to Elmo (voiced by Damon Berry) and Innocent Nkata, MD of Sesame Workshop SA.
I'm so excited to talk to you Mr Lester!Elmo - Takalani Sesame
What does Elmo love doing?
Elmo likes to play!Elmo - Takalani Sesame
It's very important to stay healthy, because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.Elmo - Takalani Sesame
Elmo thinks it should be called Covid-20. You know why? Because you must wash your hands for 20 seconds.Elmo - Takalani Sesame
Make sure you listen to Elmo's handwashing song at the end.
Listen below:
Elmo joins Lester at 03:33.
