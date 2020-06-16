I'm not afraid to speak: CNN's Eleni Giokos on finding her voice in broadcasting
Eleni Giokos is a CNN Correspondent based in the network's Johannesburg headquarters.
Born in Greece and raised in South Africa, Giokos has a decade's experience working across TV, radio, print and online media.
She has interviewed various heads of state and business leaders. She's chaired debates and panels at the World Economic Forum and International Monetary Fund.
She began her broadcasting career as a newsreader at the University of Pretoria's campus radio station Tuks FM where she says discovered that her voice matters.
The broadcaster says preparation and hard work is what accelerated her journey as a self-taught financial journalist.
Giokos says South Africa's political history had a significant impact on her life growing up and motivated her to pursue a career in storytelling.
Giokos spoke to CapeTalk host Keino Kammies about her journalism career, youth unemployment, and the importance of education in SA.
South Africa is all I've ever known. It really shaped me growing up in the small town of Witbank, known as Emalahleni today.Eleni Giokos, CNN Correspondent
I grew up in a racist town which was very divided and frankly I was never white enough and my black friends were targeted... that really shaped the way I thought.Eleni Giokos, CNN Correspondent
My mom and dad worked seven days a week without stopping. We had a general store in the coal mines. I grew up working on the weekends. That's where my grit came from.Eleni Giokos, CNN Correspondent
I wanted to change something. I didn't know how it was going to manifest itself... it came through telling stories.Eleni Giokos, CNN Correspondent
Listen to Eleni Giokos in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
