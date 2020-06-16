44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence
On 16 June 1976 44 years ago over 500 youth was gunned down by police as they protested peacefully the banty Education system forcing pupils to learn in Afrikaans at schools. It was the catalyst to major uprisings in apartheid South Africa.
But all these years later and young people are still fighting struggles around education as witnessed in the Fees Must Fall protests.
Lawyer Nkululeko Tselane and gender studies Ph.D. candidate Mbali Mazibuko talk to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report and discuss current protest action compared with the past.
Tselane says June 16 must never be forgotten.
We still need to speak about what they have done and what that particular moment meant for our country.Nkululeko Tselane, Lawyer
However, he says he feels the 1976 generation who are now leading the country have failed in their mission.
That is an abdication of responsibility on their side. it seems as if they have given up and they have failed their generational mission and they're now putting it onto us to continue that.Nkululeko Tselane, Lawyer
He acknowledges that it does now fall onto the younger generation to define the way forward on their own terms as seen in the Fees Must Fall protests, rather than having a previous generation's mission imposed.
Mbali Mazibuko describes feeling enraged and very angry on this Youth Day. She believes there has never been a sense of urgency regarding gender-based violence and femicide.
And I think what is even more jarring for me right now, are these measures that have been put in place to help prevent the spread of a virus - and I am thinking what does a lockdown on toxic masculinity look like?Mbali Mazibuko, Gender activist
Listen to this insightful conversation below:
