Psychiatric patients at an increased risk of contracting Covid-19, says Sasop
The South African Society of Psychiatrists (Sasop) says there is no adequate plan in place to support mental health patients during the pandemic.
The group released a statement on Monday about how Covid-19 is putting additional pressure on South Africa's already strained mental health services.
Sasop's Dr Kagisho Maaroganye says psychiatric patients are far more at risk of contracting the virus than the general population due to their high levels of co-morbidities and various cognitive issues.
He says that mental healthcare is underprioritised and underinvested around the world due to ongoing stigma, a situation that has worsened during the pandemic.
The mental health system continues to take strain as patients are more likely to relapse on treatment while new cases will rise due to the stresses of the Covid-19 pandemic - amid a psychiatric bed shortage.
These [pychiatric] hospitals are quite crowded... there's no physical distancing and the virus can easily be transmitted among the patients.Dr Kagisho Maaroganye, Board member - South African Society of Psychiatrists
Part of our treatment is to do group activities... once again, people sit close to each other.Dr Kagisho Maaroganye, Board member - South African Society of Psychiatrists
It's also quite difficult to teach these patients social distancing, hand washing, and other measures because of their cognitive impairments, and even because of their illness - their not in the state of mind to assimilate the information.Dr Kagisho Maaroganye, Board member - South African Society of Psychiatrists
At the same time, a poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of the coronavirus.
