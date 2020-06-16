Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers





Professor Servaas van der Berg and Dr Nic Spaull have written a report titled “Counting the Cost: Covid-19 school closures in South Africa and its impact on children.”

The pair, from Stellenbosch University's Department of Economics, argues that keeping children out of schools can no longer be justified.

The report claims that the social, economic and health costs of the hard lockdown and school closure has been far more detrimental than the impact of Covid-19.

Dr Spaull says keeping children out of school is not in the best interests of the child.

He says the collateral damage of the lockdown and closing schools has hit children and vulnerable households the hardest.

The education economist says it's concerning that the economy was reopened at the start of June without fully reopening schools.

This has resulted in young children being left “home alone” without any adult caregivers, Spaull explains.

There are a million children aged 0 to 6 where the only adult caregiver in their household is employed. If they go back to work, what happens to those children? Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

What we show is that other causes of deaths; like HIV, pneumonia, diarrhea, these things far outweigh the deaths that are going to be caused by Covid-19 and we really need to start putting that into perspective - not only for children but also for adults. Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

The deaths that will result from Covid-19 are a fraction of the deaths that will result from everything else... We should try and decrease all deaths, not just Covid-19 deaths. Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

We no longer support the government's plan of action because we don't think it's in the best interest of children. Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

The approach that we take in the paper is to document some of the collateral damage caused by the government's lockdown and school closures to try and weigh up those things in comparison to the lives that we are saving or postponing by flattening the curve for Covid-19. Dr Nic Spaull, Education Economist - Stellenbosch University

Spaull says unions and other interest groups calling for schools to close are serving their own political agendas.

