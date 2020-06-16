Streaming issues? Report here
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July

16 June 2020 5:20 PM
by
Tags:
SANTACO
Santaco Western Cape
Taxi fare increase
Taxis
taxi fares
taxi prices

Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province.

This comes after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng announced that fares will go up by a maximum of R7 from 1 July.

Nazeem Abduraman, the chair of Santaco Western Cape, says the taxi association has not increased fares in the last three years.

He says Santaco members will discuss the possibility of fare increases in the province because relief has not yet materialised for the taxi sector.

Taxis can only transport 70% of the usual commuter load, which has resulted in less profits per trip.

Our counterparts [in Gauteng] have indicated that there will be an increase from the 1st of July.

Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape

We are busy reviewing that at the moment. We will be meeting with all our regions on Thursday to find common ground on whether we are going to increase our fares from the 1st of July.

Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape

The national taxi association has rejected government relief funds reportedly amounting to over R1 billion.

Santaco's national arm instead proposed that taxi owners receive R20,000 per taxi, per month that lockdown has been in place.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is expected to respond to the demands this week.

Meanwhile, Abduraman says R20,000 is not a lot of money when compared to the losses made by taxi owners who have fixed and running costs needed to operate.

R20,000 per taxi is not a lot of money. We are suffering a lot... We have a 30% loss on each trip.

Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape

We need to pay the banks for our vehicle loans... What about our running costs or our drivers who work diligently during this dangerous time of Covid-19?

Nazeem Abduraman, Chairperson - Santaco Western Cape

Listen to the discussion for more info:


Share this:
