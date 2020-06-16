



Andy Rice, branding expert, talks about latest trends in the advertising and marketing world, and chooses his Hero and Zero of the week.

His choice of Hero is Pick n Pay liquor branches for being brave and being noticed...impact and visibility.

A full page advertisement in the Sunday Times trying to deter people from panic-buying...explaining opening times. In order to illustrate, they took five cork screws with the handles that go up on open days and down on closed days - across a full page - simply saying that these are the days that they'll be open. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

His Zero is a very unfortunate blunder by a wine estate, on Twitter: "All wines matter"

In all the discussion, debate and angst over #BlackLivesMatter and its sort of counter movement #AllLIvesMatter - in steps the online campaign. To say that this is trivialising a big issue will be an understatement. Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the full interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder