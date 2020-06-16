Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder

Andy Rice on this week's great campaigns and one that caused a stir - for all the wrong reasons.

Andy Rice, branding expert, talks about latest trends in the advertising and marketing world, and chooses his Hero and Zero of the week.

His choice of Hero is Pick n Pay liquor branches for being brave and being noticed...impact and visibility.

A full page advertisement in the Sunday Times trying to deter people from panic-buying...explaining opening times. In order to illustrate, they took five cork screws with the handles that go up on open days and down on closed days - across a full page - simply saying that these are the days that they'll be open.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

His Zero is a very unfortunate blunder by a wine estate, on Twitter: "All wines matter"

In all the discussion, debate and angst over #BlackLivesMatter and its sort of counter movement #AllLIvesMatter - in steps the online campaign. To say that this is trivialising a big issue will be an understatement.

Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Heroes and Zeroes: Good liquor ads - and that 'All Wines Matter' blunder


