Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July
The Western Cape has had 60% of South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases.
Ther have been a number of modeling projections of the peak infection numbers and deaths in the province. One such organisation is Panda (Pandemic Data and Analytics).
Dr Piet Streicher is an engineer and member of Panda and wrote an article with his latest projections,
He reckons that we should be hitting our peak Covid-19 mortality rate very soon and that it will ease up after that.
Streicher explains his view to John Maytham.
I believe it (the Covid-19 peak) is reasonably imminent. I gave a period from 23 June to 7 July when we will reach peak mortality rate - that is when the maximum number of people will day each day.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
He explains that in calculating his model he includes many parameters such as infections, confirmed cases, ICU beds utilised, and the hospitalisations.
But I put the most weight on the actual deaths that occur every day, and I model this using a Gompertz curve which gives us a good idea of what is going to happen in the short term.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
Confirmed cases have been pretty flat for the past 14 days - it is around 1,400 confirmed new cases a day and deaths are around 42 a day - and it's going up very slowly at the moment at about one extra death a day.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
He notes these are averages and there are some days where infections and deaths have been far higher on a particular day as numbers vary daily.
Looking at the trends we are pretty close to the peak mortality rate.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
Streicher has predicted the peak range.
I have said the range is between 44 and 59. Again, it is a prediction. It could be below 44, it could be above 59 - but it is likely to be within that range.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
It is tracking nicely between these two bands so I am pretty confident about this prediction.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
Having studied other countries it gives South Africa a good indication of what will happen after the peak, he says.
What happens after the peak is a decline, but the decline is much slower than what you had before the peak. So it ramps up quickly and declines slowly.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
Streicher disputes criticisms that the Panda group has an interest in opening up the economy quicker and therefore has an in-built bias to lower predicted death rates due to Covid-19.
Predictions must be accurate and there is no doubt that worldwide modellers have overestimated the problem by a factor of 10 in many cases. You must remember the original prediction in South Africa was for 350,000 deaths and worldwide we have recently only gone over that number. So clearly that was an overprediction.Dr Piet Streicher, Engineer - Panda
Listen to Dr Streicher below:
