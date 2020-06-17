Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment





Low-dose steroid dexamethasone is not a new drug. It has been around for a long time. But now, a research study in Oxford in the United Kingdom has released positive results.

The study is showing it can save the lives of a third of Covid-19 patients on ventilators and a fifth of those on oxygen, reports the BBC - that is a 30% decrease in deaths of those patients on ventilators and a 20% decrease of those on free-flow oxygen.

John Maytham, standing in for Refilwe Moloto, talks to Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist and Stellenbosch University Division of Clinical Pharmacology head Prof Helmuth Reuter about the potential outcome of this treatment.

We've been following dexamethasone at a low dose for a while. It is something that is standard of care in a number of infectious care units in South Africa. But it is always nice to get a good result from a study. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Infectious diseases specialist and head - Stellenbosch University Division of Clinical Pharmacology

He cautions that the results are still at an early stage and says the full results need to be studied.

The drug is widely available in South Africa and can be administered orally or intravenously.

Reuter explains how the low-dose steroid drug is anti-inflammatory, and it is the inflammation that causes increased stickiness and coagulopathy in the blood vessels as well as the exudation of fluid from the vessels into the alveolar space in the lungs.

The control group administered the drug versus the group not given the drug showed a decrease in deaths from 40% to 28% in the UK study down across 100 hospitals.

It is very exciting and we have the same concern in South Africa for this group of patients who become so ill and enter a hypoxic state and die from this respiratory condition. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Infectious diseases specialist and head - Stellenbosch University Division of Clinical Pharmacology

He says it is highly likely to become part of the standard of care in units.

We are very excited about this and Tygerberg has been using low-dose dexamethasone in the package of care, so I think this is a horse that we believed in and this is a horse that has won the race for us. Prof Helmuth Reuter, Infectious diseases specialist and head - Stellenbosch University Division of Clinical Pharmacology

Listen to the interview below: