No Items to show
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'

"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."

Across the US and the world, following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police officers, people have the same message:

Black lives matter!

Police Minister Bheki Cele pronounces on lockdown rules.

In South Africa, people are also dying at the hands of law enforcement officers, yet the call for justice remains a whisper in comparison.

The most publicised example has been the killing of Collins Khosa at his home in Alexandra after four soldiers who were enforcing Covid-19 lockdown regulations came in and allegedly brutally assaulted him.

An internal SANDF investigation exonerated the officers, despite numerous eyewitness accounts to the contrary.

Related article: 'SANDF report is a sham. Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is a liar'

Did you know?

  • 11 deaths by Saps and the SANDF reported since the start of lockdown.

  • 280 assaults by Saps and the SANDF reported since the start of lockdown.

  • 230 000 arrests since the start of lockdown, more than anywhere else in the world.

  • Between 2012 and 2019, more than 42 000 cases were lodged with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) of which only 550 resolved. Ipid investigates deaths in custody and other crimes allegedly committed by police officers.

Read: Police reform in South Africa is long overdue

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed Sabeehah Motala, a project coordinator at Corruption Watch.

Motala recently co-authored a piece about police brutality in South Africa, arguing for reform of the entire system of policing.

Our leadership must admit there’s a problem with the police. We have inherited a system from apartheid times that devalues the black body, reflected in how resources are distributed unequally between historically white and black neighbourhoods…

Sabeehah Motala, project coordinator - Corruption Watch

The police continues to be the sector in which we get the most reports of corruption… According to Transparency International, the South African Police Service is perceived to be the most corrupt institution…

Sabeehah Motala, project coordinator - Corruption Watch

It’s difficult when you have a President who calls it ‘overenthusiastic policing’… What is it about the police force that causes it to be ‘overenthusiastic’? …

Sabeehah Motala, project coordinator - Corruption Watch

Corruption Watch… we encourage the public to get involved… one of the ways we can force change…

Sabeehah Motala, project coordinator - Corruption Watch

Ethical leadership is part of the reform mechanism… We have a Minister in denial… but he is who we have to work with…

Sabeehah Motala, project coordinator - Corruption Watch

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


