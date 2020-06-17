Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day
John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the province's projected Covid-19 mortality peak.
John had just spoken to Dr Piet Streicher an engineer and member of Panda wrote an article with his latest projections about the mortality peak from Covid-19 in the Western Cape.
Streicher is arguing the 23 June to 7 July is when we will reach peak mortality rate with between 44 and 59 deaths a day.
Winde agrees this period has always been the early peak calibrated by the province.
The epidemiologists and professors all working on our team have all said our predictions are last week June, the first week July, which is very similar to Piet's prediction. He has also sent his model to us...and I look at all the models.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Winde says other modellers, preparing predictions use different methodologies. These modellers, including Andrew Bull who leads the province's team, say they do not use the Gompertz distribution model which Panda relies on.
They say they do not work with the Gompertz model because they say it did not work on UN Aids developing 1990s predictions.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
But everybody has their little bit to say and we take all of these and put them together. Andrew Bull leads our team and we take them and apply our minds. I really do hope these are going to be the facts and we are going to peak in a short while and it will start to diminish after that.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says this does give him pause to press the button on the go-ahead for equipping CTICC 2.
Every single rand counts and we don't want to spend money that we don't need to.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Our numbers are still looking ok. I do see a downward trend from our curve, so it is still very encouraging...though it requires constant monitoring.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says it is likely that CTICC2 will be pushed out by another week before the province makes that final decision.
The numbers in our field hospitals are not growing exponentially...so far so good.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
And Winde's response to the daily death statistics, predicted by Streicher as peaking at between 44 and 59?
We are seeing the deaths tracking between 40 and 50, sometimes going a little over that. But it has been pretty constant for the past few days.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
Listen to the interview with Alan Winde below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July
Dr Piet Streicher, a member of Pandemic Data and Analytics says looking at the trends the province is close to peak mortality rate.Read More
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'
"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."Read More
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment
Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works.Read More
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable
Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.'Read More
'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'
Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller.Read More
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear
A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus.Read More
Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives
Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers about why they believe they can open salons safely.Read More
Top scientist says SA govt must stop Covid-19 mass testing
A member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says tests must be reserved for hospitalised patients and healthcare workers.Read More
WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school
Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated.Read More
When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains
Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died, he says.Read More