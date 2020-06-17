Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day





John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the province's projected Covid-19 mortality peak.

John had just spoken to Dr Piet Streicher an engineer and member of Panda wrote an article with his latest projections about the mortality peak from Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

Streicher is arguing the 23 June to 7 July is when we will reach peak mortality rate with between 44 and 59 deaths a day.

Winde agrees this period has always been the early peak calibrated by the province.

The epidemiologists and professors all working on our team have all said our predictions are last week June, the first week July, which is very similar to Piet's prediction. He has also sent his model to us...and I look at all the models. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says other modellers, preparing predictions use different methodologies. These modellers, including Andrew Bull who leads the province's team, say they do not use the Gompertz distribution model which Panda relies on.

They say they do not work with the Gompertz model because they say it did not work on UN Aids developing 1990s predictions. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

But everybody has their little bit to say and we take all of these and put them together. Andrew Bull leads our team and we take them and apply our minds. I really do hope these are going to be the facts and we are going to peak in a short while and it will start to diminish after that. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says this does give him pause to press the button on the go-ahead for equipping CTICC 2.

Every single rand counts and we don't want to spend money that we don't need to. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Our numbers are still looking ok. I do see a downward trend from our curve, so it is still very encouraging...though it requires constant monitoring. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says it is likely that CTICC2 will be pushed out by another week before the province makes that final decision.

The numbers in our field hospitals are not growing exponentially...so far so good. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

And Winde's response to the daily death statistics, predicted by Streicher as peaking at between 44 and 59?

We are seeing the deaths tracking between 40 and 50, sometimes going a little over that. But it has been pretty constant for the past few days. Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Listen to the interview with Alan Winde below: