Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:20
The English Premier League Returns after 100 days
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Julia Stuart
Today at 13:40
Cars with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Charles Kramer
Today at 15:10
Opener with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
How Covid-19 has changed SA's wedding industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tracey Branford - Trunk wedding events
Lynne Arendse - Producer at CapeTalk
Today at 15:40
A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dylan Wray - Teacher Trainer at ...
Today at 15:50
Calls to air
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keertan Dheda - Researcher at UCT Lung Institute
Today at 16:20
Breaking: VBS gang finally goes down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa’s democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayn Nabbi - BBC Sports correspondent
Today at 17:46
Open to calls and music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt delivers landmark ruling in private school contracts case The ConCourt has declared it unconstitutional for a private school to terminate parents' contracts without proper justification. 17 June 2020 1:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect to appear in Roodepoort Magistrates Court The 31-year-old suspect was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga with the help of the community, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modis... 17 June 2020 1:02 PM
CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent Livingstone High School in Claremont is expected to be decontaminated on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-... 17 June 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of... 17 June 2020 11:11 AM
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body' "Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with." 17 June 2020 9:56 AM
44 years since June 16 uprising but youth still angry at GBV and violence Activists Nkululeko Tselane and Mbali Mazibuko discuss current protest actions compared with the past. 16 June 2020 1:42 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

17 June 2020 11:11 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
COVID-19
covid-19 Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde

Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.

John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the province's projected Covid-19 mortality peak.

John had just spoken to Dr Piet Streicher an engineer and member of Panda wrote an article with his latest projections about the mortality peak from Covid-19 in the Western Cape.

Streicher is arguing the 23 June to 7 July is when we will reach peak mortality rate with between 44 and 59 deaths a day.

Winde agrees this period has always been the early peak calibrated by the province.

The epidemiologists and professors all working on our team have all said our predictions are last week June, the first week July, which is very similar to Piet's prediction. He has also sent his model to us...and I look at all the models.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Winde says other modellers, preparing predictions use different methodologies. These modellers, including Andrew Bull who leads the province's team, say they do not use the Gompertz distribution model which Panda relies on.

They say they do not work with the Gompertz model because they say it did not work on UN Aids developing 1990s predictions.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

But everybody has their little bit to say and we take all of these and put them together. Andrew Bull leads our team and we take them and apply our minds. I really do hope these are going to be the facts and we are going to peak in a short while and it will start to diminish after that.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says this does give him pause to press the button on the go-ahead for equipping CTICC 2.

Every single rand counts and we don't want to spend money that we don't need to.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Our numbers are still looking ok. I do see a downward trend from our curve, so it is still very encouraging...though it requires constant monitoring.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

He says it is likely that CTICC2 will be pushed out by another week before the province makes that final decision.

The numbers in our field hospitals are not growing exponentially...so far so good.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

And Winde's response to the daily death statistics, predicted by Streicher as peaking at between 44 and 59?

We are seeing the deaths tracking between 40 and 50, sometimes going a little over that. But it has been pretty constant for the past few days.

Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape

Listen to the interview with Alan Winde below:


17 June 2020 11:11 AM
by
Tags:
Western Cape
COVID-19
covid-19 Western Cape
Premier Alan Winde

Recommended

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Covid-19 testing statistics modelling 123rf

Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July

17 June 2020 10:07 AM

Dr Piet Streicher, a member of Pandemic Data and Analytics says looking at the trends the province is close to peak mortality rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200522celemaskjpg

'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'

17 June 2020 9:56 AM

"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dexamethasone Covid-19 treatment 123rf

Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment

17 June 2020 8:30 AM

Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

elmo-screengrab-takalani-sesame-youttube-videopng

Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable

16 June 2020 11:33 AM

Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fever temperature screening Covid-19 123rf

'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

16 June 2020 9:04 AM

Infrared forehead thermometers widely used in South Africa do not measure core body temperature, says Prof Andrea Fuller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor-medicine-health-hospital-medical-care-sick-note-certificate-123rf

Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear

15 June 2020 2:59 PM

A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hair stylist haircut salon 123rflifestyle 123rf business 123rf

Hairdressers share heartbreaking stories of lockdown decimating their lives

15 June 2020 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to hairdressers about why they believe they can open salons safely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

diepslootcoronavirus1

Top scientist says SA govt must stop Covid-19 mass testing

15 June 2020 11:18 AM

A member of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) says tests must be reserved for hospitalised patients and healthcare workers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

15 June 2020 11:18 AM

Cosatu's Buntu Joseph says they will shut down Western Cape schools, and WCED says this will not be tolerated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pneumonia caused by Covid-19 cause of death 123rf

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

15 June 2020 9:15 AM

Diabetes and hypertension have been the two primary comorbidities that have come up repeatedly in those who have died, he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing

World Opinion

Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day

Local Politics

CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent

Local

EWN Highlights

7 buyers interested in SA Express, liquidators tell Scopa

17 June 2020 12:02 PM

Hawks, NPA move to make high-profile arrests in VBS heist case - report

17 June 2020 11:48 AM

WC close to COVID-19 mortality peak - data model

17 June 2020 11:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA