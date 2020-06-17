We need to look at opening up attractions like Kirstenbosch says WC finance MEC
The man in charge of finances for the Western Cape government says he's waiting to see how the province will be impacted when the country's Finance Minister unveils his supplementary budget later this month.
Tito Mboweni is expected to unveil a major shake-up in spending and revenue forecasts for the recession-hit economy when he tables a supplementary budget pencilled in for 24 June.
The Western Cape's MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier says there's one key focus for him:
The much spoken about but little-seen R20 billion promised by Cyril Ramaphosa for the health response.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
I think the big question is what portion of that is allocated to our province?David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
A budget council taking place on Thursday morning with Mboweni is expected to give further details on what can be expected from the budget.
Maynier also spoke to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies about the provincial government's plans to open up further sectors of the economy in the Western Cape, namely the tourism industry.
He says they've made submissions to government in that regard:
We need to open up some travel within the province. We need to then ensure that accommodation establishments can open up, obviously under certain conditions, and I think we also have to look at opening up some attractions.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Particularly attractions in wide-open spaces, like Kirstenbosch.David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government
Listen to the full conversation below:
ConCourt delivers landmark ruling in private school contracts case
The ConCourt has declared it unconstitutional for a private school to terminate parents' contracts without proper justification.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect to appear in Roodepoort Magistrates Court
The 31-year-old suspect was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga with the help of the community, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.Read More
CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent
Livingstone High School in Claremont is expected to be decontaminated on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Why won't men go to the doctor?
Dr Marion Morkel says it's important, now more than ever, that men seek professional medical help if they are feeling unwell.Read More
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day
Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.Read More
Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July
Dr Piet Streicher, a member of Pandemic Data and Analytics says looking at the trends the province is close to peak mortality rate.Read More
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'
"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."Read More
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment
Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works.Read More
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July
Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province.Read More
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers
A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately.Read More