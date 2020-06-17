Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
We need to look at opening up attractions like Kirstenbosch says WC finance MEC

17 June 2020 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens
finance minister tito mboweni
Kirstenbosch
Covid 19
level 3 lockdown

WC finance MEC David Maynier tells Kieno Kammies it's time to start looking at opening up the tourism sector in the province.

The man in charge of finances for the Western Cape government says he's waiting to see how the province will be impacted when the country's Finance Minister unveils his supplementary budget later this month.

Tito Mboweni is expected to unveil a major shake-up in spending and revenue forecasts for the recession-hit economy when he tables a supplementary budget pencilled in for 24 June.

The Western Cape's MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier says there's one key focus for him:

The much spoken about but little-seen R20 billion promised by Cyril Ramaphosa for the health response.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

I think the big question is what portion of that is allocated to our province?

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

A budget council taking place on Thursday morning with Mboweni is expected to give further details on what can be expected from the budget.

Maynier also spoke to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies about the provincial government's plans to open up further sectors of the economy in the Western Cape, namely the tourism industry.

He says they've made submissions to government in that regard:

We need to open up some travel within the province. We need to then ensure that accommodation establishments can open up, obviously under certain conditions, and I think we also have to look at opening up some attractions.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

Particularly attractions in wide-open spaces, like Kirstenbosch.

David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape Government

Listen to the full conversation below:


17 June 2020 10:55 AM
by
Tags:
Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens
finance minister tito mboweni
Kirstenbosch
Covid 19
level 3 lockdown

