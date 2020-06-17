CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says teachers need to be reassured that decontamination procedures will be implemented consistently when schools are affected by Covid-19.
On Tuesday, Livingstone High School principal Donovan Niekerk issued a letter to parents explaining that the school had not yet been decontaminated after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The school was meant to be decontaminated on Monday.
In the letter posted on Facebook, Niekerk told parents that the Western Cape Education (WCED) had not arranged for the school to be closed on Wednesday.
He warned that the school could not guarantee the health and safety of students and staff members.
After CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies sent the letter to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, arrangements were made for the school to be temporarily closed.
Hammond says Livingstone High School will be decontaminated on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure, even though 72 hours had already passed.
Studies have shown that the virus can survive for up to 72 hours on surfaces.
I immediately reported the matter to the relevant district chief director as well as the school governing body (SGB) who have asked that the school remain closed.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
There seems to have been some sort of communication breakdown... we do apologise to the parent community for the confusion.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Naptosa CEO David Millar claims there have been several reports of schools that have not been closed or properly decontaminated following Covid-19 exposure.
Hammond says the WCED has not heard of any such cases. She says the department requires official confirmation of Covid-19 before shutting down a school for cleaning.
We're cleaning up to 20 schools a day. All those approvals have to go through the Head of DepartmentBronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Until we get confirmation of the case, we do not clean the school.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Meanwhile, Millar argues that the WCED has not been consistent in implementing Covid-19 safety measures across various school districts.
He says teachers need to be informed about the extent of decontamination that happens at affected schools.
He says not all schools close immediately when a Covid-19 case is reported, despite standard operating procedure in place.
It's very concerning. The health of staff and children must remain a priority during a public health crisis.David Millar, CEO - Naptosa Western Cape
In the last few weeks, this has come to my attention too many times... where schools have positive cases and the schools haven't been closed.David Millar, CEO - Naptosa Western Cape
Listen to the in-depth discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
ConCourt delivers landmark ruling in private school contracts case
The ConCourt has declared it unconstitutional for a private school to terminate parents' contracts without proper justification.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect to appear in Roodepoort Magistrates Court
The 31-year-old suspect was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga with the help of the community, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Why won't men go to the doctor?
Dr Marion Morkel says it's important, now more than ever, that men seek professional medical help if they are feeling unwell.Read More
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day
Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.Read More
We need to look at opening up attractions like Kirstenbosch says WC finance MEC
WC finance MEC David Maynier tells Kieno Kammies it's time to start looking at opening up the tourism sector in the province.Read More
Panda's Dr Streicher insists W Cape Covid-19 death peak will be 23 June -7 July
Dr Piet Streicher, a member of Pandemic Data and Analytics says looking at the trends the province is close to peak mortality rate.Read More
'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'
"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."Read More
Dexamethasone may be an enormous live-saving breakthrough in Covid-19 treatment
Infectious diseases specialist and rheumatologist at Stellenbosch University Prof Helmuth Reuter explains how the drug works.Read More
Santaco WC will meet to determine whether or not to hike taxi fares from July
Santaco in the Western Cape is expected to meet on Thursday to discuss the possibility of a taxi fare increase in the province.Read More
Children should urgently return to schools and crèches, argue edu researchers
A new report by two Stellenbosch academics argues that all children should return to schools, crèches and ECD centres immediately.Read More