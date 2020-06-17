CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent





The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) says teachers need to be reassured that decontamination procedures will be implemented consistently when schools are affected by Covid-19.

On Tuesday, Livingstone High School principal Donovan Niekerk issued a letter to parents explaining that the school had not yet been decontaminated after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The school was meant to be decontaminated on Monday.

In the letter posted on Facebook, Niekerk told parents that the Western Cape Education (WCED) had not arranged for the school to be closed on Wednesday.

He warned that the school could not guarantee the health and safety of students and staff members.

After CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies sent the letter to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond, arrangements were made for the school to be temporarily closed.

Hammond says Livingstone High School will be decontaminated on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure, even though 72 hours had already passed.

Studies have shown that the virus can survive for up to 72 hours on surfaces.

I immediately reported the matter to the relevant district chief director as well as the school governing body (SGB) who have asked that the school remain closed. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

There seems to have been some sort of communication breakdown... we do apologise to the parent community for the confusion. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Naptosa CEO David Millar claims there have been several reports of schools that have not been closed or properly decontaminated following Covid-19 exposure.

Hammond says the WCED has not heard of any such cases. She says the department requires official confirmation of Covid-19 before shutting down a school for cleaning.

We're cleaning up to 20 schools a day. All those approvals have to go through the Head of Department Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Until we get confirmation of the case, we do not clean the school. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Meanwhile, Millar argues that the WCED has not been consistent in implementing Covid-19 safety measures across various school districts.

He says teachers need to be informed about the extent of decontamination that happens at affected schools.

He says not all schools close immediately when a Covid-19 case is reported, despite standard operating procedure in place.

It's very concerning. The health of staff and children must remain a priority during a public health crisis. David Millar, CEO - Naptosa Western Cape

In the last few weeks, this has come to my attention too many times... where schools have positive cases and the schools haven't been closed. David Millar, CEO - Naptosa Western Cape

Listen to the in-depth discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: