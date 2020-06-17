Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Why won't men go to the doctor?

17 June 2020 11:31 AM
by
Tags:
Doctors
Covid 19
male ego

Dr Marion Morkel says it's important, now more than ever, that men seek professional medical help if they are feeling unwell.

A survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic last year revealed that 72% of men polled would rather do household chores, like cleaning the bathroom or mowing the lawn, than go to the doctor.

Worryingly, 40% said they would go to the doctor only if they were concerned they may have a serious medical condition.

In this time of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Sanlam's Chief Medical Officer Dr Marion Morkel says it's more important than ever that men seek professional medical help if they're feeling unwell.

Click below to listen to the full interview with CapeTalk's Aubrey Masango, who asks; 'Why don't men go to the doctor?'

Often we find they're very apologetic about it, they're saying 'I didn't want to be a bother on the health system'.

Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Officer - Sanlam

It's been dubbed the Superhero Syndrome, where men think 'strong men' just soldier on.

Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Officer - Sanlam

Particularly during Covid-19 times, strong men are men who put up their hand and say, look, I've got the symptoms.

Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Officer - Sanlam

17 June 2020 11:31 AM
by
Tags:
Doctors
Covid 19
male ego

