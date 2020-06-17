Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect to appear in Roodepoort Magistrates Court





A 31-year old man has been arrested for the murder of 28-year old Tshegofatso Pule from Soweto. She was eight months pregnant and her body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

The suspect is appearing in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise is at the court and says so far nothing has been heard from the legal team.

The last we heard was that the docket has to be delivered to the particular court here in Roodepoort...and as far as we know the docket is still on its way. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter -EWN

Given the time it is now likely the case will only be heard after lunch, she adds.

Modise says the suspect was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga.

He was apprehended with the help of community members. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter -EWN

She adds that his relationship to Pule is not known at this stage.

The suspect's identity can not be disclosed until he has appeared in court and made a plea.

She says the media has made an application to televise the court proceedings and is still being considered by the magistrate.

