ConCourt delivers landmark ruling in private school contracts case





Independent schools will only be able to terminate contracts with parents with 'appropriate justification' and after following a fair process.

That was the ruling of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday following a dispute between the Pridwin Preparatory School in Johannesburg and the parents of two of its pupils.

The school had relied on a clause within the contract with learners' parents allowing it to terminate the contract 'for any reason'.

Equal Education's Nurina Ally joined the Midday Report to explain the facts of the case and the ConCourt judgment.

The school found the parents behaviour to be out of bounds and unreasonable...and the school terminated its contract with the parents, which had the effect of excluding the children from the school. Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre

The argument was the school should have at least sought the views of the children before excluding them... Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre

Termination clauses like this are very wide-ranging and impact not only on elite private schools but also on working-class families in low-fee independent schools. Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre

Judgment: The Constitution requires that an independent school terminate a parent contract only with appropriate justification and after following a fair process. (AB and Another v Pridwin Preparatory School and Others) pic.twitter.com/hW274UrP9z — Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) June 17, 2020

The ConCourt's ruling confirms that private schools are not above the Constitution and that independent schools do provide the right to basic education and that right is implicated when parent contracts are terminated. Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre

[The ruling] is more about informing the obligations of independent schools in relation to those contracts. Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre

