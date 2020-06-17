ConCourt delivers landmark ruling in private school contracts case
Independent schools will only be able to terminate contracts with parents with 'appropriate justification' and after following a fair process.
That was the ruling of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday following a dispute between the Pridwin Preparatory School in Johannesburg and the parents of two of its pupils.
The school had relied on a clause within the contract with learners' parents allowing it to terminate the contract 'for any reason'.
Equal Education's Nurina Ally joined the Midday Report to explain the facts of the case and the ConCourt judgment.
The school found the parents behaviour to be out of bounds and unreasonable...and the school terminated its contract with the parents, which had the effect of excluding the children from the school.Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre
The argument was the school should have at least sought the views of the children before excluding them...Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre
Termination clauses like this are very wide-ranging and impact not only on elite private schools but also on working-class families in low-fee independent schools.Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre
Judgment: The Constitution requires that an independent school terminate a parent contract only with appropriate justification and after following a fair process. (AB and Another v Pridwin Preparatory School and Others) pic.twitter.com/hW274UrP9z— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) June 17, 2020
The ConCourt's ruling confirms that private schools are not above the Constitution and that independent schools do provide the right to basic education and that right is implicated when parent contracts are terminated.Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre
[The ruling] is more about informing the obligations of independent schools in relation to those contracts.Nurina Ally, Executive Director - Equal Education Law Centre
To find out more about the ConCourt judgment click below:
More from Local
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery
People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem.Read More
Been asked to take a Covid-19 pay cut? Here's some expert advice
Old Mutual financial education head John Manyike talks to Aubrey Masango about the best way to deal with a pay cut.Read More
'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'
After nearly two years, the Hawks and the NPA have pounced. Ray White interviews investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More
5 nuns die of Covid-19 at convent in Mthatha
Five nuns have died of Covid-19 at the Mother House Convent in Mthatha, Eastern Cape.Read More
'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'
Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect to appear in Roodepoort Magistrates Court
The 31-year-old suspect was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga with the help of the community, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.Read More
CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent
Livingstone High School in Claremont is expected to be decontaminated on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Why won't men go to the doctor?
Dr Marion Morkel says it's important, now more than ever, that men seek professional medical help if they are feeling unwell.Read More
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day
Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.Read More
We need to look at opening up attractions like Kirstenbosch says WC finance MEC
WC finance MEC David Maynier tells Kieno Kammies it's time to start looking at opening up the tourism sector in the province.Read More