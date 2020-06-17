China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
ConCourt delivers landmark ruling in private school contracts case The ConCourt has declared it unconstitutional for a private school to terminate parents' contracts without proper justification. 17 June 2020 1:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect to appear in Roodepoort Magistrates Court The 31-year-old suspect was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga with the help of the community, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modis... 17 June 2020 1:02 PM
CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent Livingstone High School in Claremont is expected to be decontaminated on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-... 17 June 2020 12:10 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
View all Business
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing

"Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…"

India is moving warships and fighter jets to within striking distance of China after a simmering border conflict between the two nuclear-armed superpowers turned hot this week.

On Tuesday, 20 Indian troops were killed after clashing with Chinese counterparts at a disputed border in the Western Himalayas.

Unconfirmed reports from the Indian government suggest that no gunfire took place and that soldiers bludgeoned each other with iron rods.

pixabay.com

“They attacked with iron rods, the commanding officer was grievously injured and fell, and when that happened, more soldiers swarmed to the area and attacked with stones,” said an unnamed spokesperson for the Indian government.

"Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side,” said Anurag Srivastava, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson.

“What's shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Military power: China vs India (source: Global Fire Power)

  • Defence budget – China (R4 trillion); India (R1 trillion)

  • Total aircraft – China (3210); India (2123)

  • Combat aircraft – China (1232); India (538)

  • Combat tanks – China (3500); India (4292)

  • Armoured vehicles – China (33 000); India (8686)

  • Field artillery – China (3600); India (4060)

  • Aircraft carriers – China (2); India (1)

  • Submarines – China (74); India (16)

  • Destroyers – China (36); India (10)

John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Oh, boy! This is a worry… heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk

Reports suggest no gunfire… the 20 Indian soldiers were beaten to death with iron bars, stones and bricks… China says they were provoked…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:25].


