China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing





India is moving warships and fighter jets to within striking distance of China after a simmering border conflict between the two nuclear-armed superpowers turned hot this week.

On Tuesday, 20 Indian troops were killed after clashing with Chinese counterparts at a disputed border in the Western Himalayas.

Unconfirmed reports from the Indian government suggest that no gunfire took place and that soldiers bludgeoned each other with iron rods.

“They attacked with iron rods, the commanding officer was grievously injured and fell, and when that happened, more soldiers swarmed to the area and attacked with stones,” said an unnamed spokesperson for the Indian government.

"Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side,” said Anurag Srivastava, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson.

“What's shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

Military power: China vs India (source: Global Fire Power)

Defence budget – China (R4 trillion); India (R1 trillion)

Total aircraft – China (3210); India (2123)

Combat aircraft – China (1232); India (538)

Combat tanks – China (3500); India (4292)

Armoured vehicles – China (33 000); India (8686)

Field artillery – China (3600); India (4060)

Aircraft carriers – China (2); India (1)

Submarines – China (74); India (16)

Destroyers – China (36); India (10)

