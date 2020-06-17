China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing
India is moving warships and fighter jets to within striking distance of China after a simmering border conflict between the two nuclear-armed superpowers turned hot this week.
On Tuesday, 20 Indian troops were killed after clashing with Chinese counterparts at a disputed border in the Western Himalayas.
Unconfirmed reports from the Indian government suggest that no gunfire took place and that soldiers bludgeoned each other with iron rods.
“They attacked with iron rods, the commanding officer was grievously injured and fell, and when that happened, more soldiers swarmed to the area and attacked with stones,” said an unnamed spokesperson for the Indian government.
"Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side,” said Anurag Srivastava, an Indian foreign ministry spokesperson.
“What's shocking is that on June 15, the Indian side severely violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line and provoked and attacked the Chinese forces, causing a violent physical confrontation between the two border forces,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.
Military power: China vs India (source: Global Fire Power)
-
Defence budget – China (R4 trillion); India (R1 trillion)
-
Total aircraft – China (3210); India (2123)
-
Combat aircraft – China (1232); India (538)
-
Combat tanks – China (3500); India (4292)
-
Armoured vehicles – China (33 000); India (8686)
-
Field artillery – China (3600); India (4060)
-
Aircraft carriers – China (2); India (1)
-
Submarines – China (74); India (16)
-
Destroyers – China (36); India (10)
John Maytham (in for Refilwe Moloto) interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Oh, boy! This is a worry… heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk
Reports suggest no gunfire… the 20 Indian soldiers were beaten to death with iron bars, stones and bricks… China says they were provoked…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent - CapeTalk
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:25].
