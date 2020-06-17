5 nuns die of Covid-19 at convent in Mthatha
Four nuns, all older than 66, lost their battle against the pandemic last week. A fifth nun succumbed to the virus on Wednesday morning.
A total of 21 people have tested positive at the convent, which also serves as an old-age home.
Father Paul Tatu of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference (SACBC) says 13 other workers who lived on the premises were forced to leave the convent on Monday due to health and safety requirements.
Father Tatu says Eastern Cape health officials had committed to providing alternative accommodation for them to self-isolate.
However, he says it's not yet clear whether the provincial health department has made the necessary arrangements for those workers, which include two drivers and kitchen staff.
He adds that the convent has not been decontaminated or issued with protective gear while the sisters self-isolate in their rooms.
Five sisters have succumbed to Covid-19. It's a very sad situation.Father Paul Tatu, Spokesperson - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
What I have just gathered now is that about 21 have been confirmed positive.Father Paul Tatu, Spokesperson - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
We hope that the Department of Health in the Eastern Cape is taking care of this [self-isolation facility], because if that is not the case [the workers] are going to infect other people.Father Paul Tatu, Spokesperson - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
More from Local
Overwhelming response to fundraising plea for Boeta Cassiem's cataract surgery
People from around SA, and as far as the UK, have reached into their pockets to help Cape Town's legendary ice cream vendor Boeta Cassiem.Read More
Been asked to take a Covid-19 pay cut? Here's some expert advice
Old Mutual financial education head John Manyike talks to Aubrey Masango about the best way to deal with a pay cut.Read More
'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'
After nearly two years, the Hawks and the NPA have pounced. Ray White interviews investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.Read More
'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'
Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.Read More
ConCourt delivers landmark ruling in private school contracts case
The ConCourt has declared it unconstitutional for a private school to terminate parents' contracts without proper justification.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule murder suspect to appear in Roodepoort Magistrates Court
The 31-year-old suspect was arrested while travelling from Mpumalanga with the help of the community, reports EWN's Kgomotso Modise.Read More
CT school closed for decontamination, union says Covid-19 procedure inconsistent
Livingstone High School in Claremont is expected to be decontaminated on Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.Read More
Why won't men go to the doctor?
Dr Marion Morkel says it's important, now more than ever, that men seek professional medical help if they are feeling unwell.Read More
Premier Winde: WC Covid-19 deaths tracking consistently between 40 and 50 a day
Epidemiologists and professors working in the Western Cape team have predicted morbidity peak last week June to the first week of July.Read More
We need to look at opening up attractions like Kirstenbosch says WC finance MEC
WC finance MEC David Maynier tells Kieno Kammies it's time to start looking at opening up the tourism sector in the province.Read More