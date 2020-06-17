5 nuns die of Covid-19 at convent in Mthatha





Four nuns, all older than 66, lost their battle against the pandemic last week. A fifth nun succumbed to the virus on Wednesday morning.

A total of 21 people have tested positive at the convent, which also serves as an old-age home.

Father Paul Tatu of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference (SACBC) says 13 other workers who lived on the premises were forced to leave the convent on Monday due to health and safety requirements.

Father Tatu says Eastern Cape health officials had committed to providing alternative accommodation for them to self-isolate.

However, he says it's not yet clear whether the provincial health department has made the necessary arrangements for those workers, which include two drivers and kitchen staff.

He adds that the convent has not been decontaminated or issued with protective gear while the sisters self-isolate in their rooms.

Five sisters have succumbed to Covid-19. It's a very sad situation. Father Paul Tatu, Spokesperson - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

What I have just gathered now is that about 21 have been confirmed positive. Father Paul Tatu, Spokesperson - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

We hope that the Department of Health in the Eastern Cape is taking care of this [self-isolation facility], because if that is not the case [the workers] are going to infect other people. Father Paul Tatu, Spokesperson - Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report: