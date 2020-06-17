Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
A letter to the students of colour who were in my History classes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dylan Wray - Co-Founder and Executive Director of Shikaya
Today at 15:50
Calls to air
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
WHO welcomes preliminary results about dexamethasone use in treating critically ill COVID-19 patients
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Keertan Dheda - Researcher at UCT Lung Institute
Today at 16:20
The VBS gang finally goes down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What Ramaphosa's COVID-19 decisions say about South Africa's democracy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Dirk Kotze - Professor in Political Science, University of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Premier League in the time of Covid-19, a whole different ball game
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zayn Nabbi - BBC Sports correspondent
Today at 17:46
Open to calls and music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 20:50
REPLAY: How excited should we be about promising results from use of dexamethasone?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'

17 June 2020 1:28 PM
by
Tags:
Adrian Gore
Discovery Limited
COVID-19

Adrian Gore, Group CEO at Discovery Limited says they have to assume and prepare that Covid-19 is going to be a long-term issue.

Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited talks to Ray White on The Midday Report about the lasting impact of Covid-19.

Gore says they model on a variety of scenarios.

In the absence of a vaccine, we expect over time 700,000 or more infections and we expect it to peak around the end of August/September.

Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited

While there is a lot of modeling, we as an organisation need to be conservative and prepare for it.

Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Gore says the company has been performing remarkably well across all of its businesses.

We have been very careful to make provision around the effects of Covid, so we have modelled every single aspect - the deaths we can expect, the sickness, the effect on the economic environment - and made considerable provisions.

Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited

We are providing conservatively for it and I think that is the right thing to do.

Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited

He says while the company is currently not paying out dividends due to the Covid-19 situation and uncertainty, he insists the company is operating from a position of strength.

The business has become even more relevant now that health care is front and centre in everyone's lives, he adds.

We are going to have to live with Covid and have to assume and prepare that this is going to be a long-term issue. So we have to project out far.

Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited

He says the good results of medications such as dexamethasone is exciting and he is also convinced a vaccine will be found soon.

But we must be conservative and assume it will go on for longer - but we need to get out and work and build the economy. I'm an optimist so we will find ways to get through this thing.

Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Have clients started canceling health insurance policies as more and more people struggle financially during the lockdown period?

I think health insurance is even more important now. People leaving have gone down actually. But we know people are struggling and so there are a number of different ways we are trying to help them through different kind of concessions.

Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited

He concludes saying the number of clients has in fact increased.

Listen to the interview below:

