'Discovery is providing conservatively for Covid, that's the right thing to do'
Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited talks to Ray White on The Midday Report about the lasting impact of Covid-19.
Gore says they model on a variety of scenarios.
In the absence of a vaccine, we expect over time 700,000 or more infections and we expect it to peak around the end of August/September.Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited
While there is a lot of modeling, we as an organisation need to be conservative and prepare for it.Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Gore says the company has been performing remarkably well across all of its businesses.
We have been very careful to make provision around the effects of Covid, so we have modelled every single aspect - the deaths we can expect, the sickness, the effect on the economic environment - and made considerable provisions.Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited
We are providing conservatively for it and I think that is the right thing to do.Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited
He says while the company is currently not paying out dividends due to the Covid-19 situation and uncertainty, he insists the company is operating from a position of strength.
The business has become even more relevant now that health care is front and centre in everyone's lives, he adds.
We are going to have to live with Covid and have to assume and prepare that this is going to be a long-term issue. So we have to project out far.Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited
He says the good results of medications such as dexamethasone is exciting and he is also convinced a vaccine will be found soon.
But we must be conservative and assume it will go on for longer - but we need to get out and work and build the economy. I'm an optimist so we will find ways to get through this thing.Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Have clients started canceling health insurance policies as more and more people struggle financially during the lockdown period?
I think health insurance is even more important now. People leaving have gone down actually. But we know people are struggling and so there are a number of different ways we are trying to help them through different kind of concessions.Adrian Gore, Group CEO - Discovery Limited
He concludes saying the number of clients has in fact increased.
Listen to the interview below:
