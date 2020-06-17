'8 men stole money from VBS and distributed it to ANC, EFF politicians'





Eight prime suspects behind the looting-to-death of VBS Mutual Bank were arrested on Wednesday.

The suspects include several of the bank’s insiders, including board members, and KPMG’s chief auditor for the bank.

The arrests follow after coordinated operations by the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

One of the eight is in Covid-19 isolation and, therefore, not in police custody.

Cosatu marched to the office of Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha to put pressure on him to take action against those implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank fraud. Picture: @_cosatu /Twitter

Former VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi, VBS Treasurer Phophi Mukhodobwane, VBS CFO Philip Truter, nonexecutive directors of VBS and the nominees of the PIC fund Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

The PIC appointed Nesane and Magula to guard their deposits in VBS. They didn’t do that. They rather took poor people’s money to keep the secret… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

KPMG auditor Sipho Malaba lied to the Reserve Bank… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

CEO Andile Ramavhunga received R30 million for being a key player in covering up lies… and former lieutenant-general in the police Avhashoni Ramikosi… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

It’s been nearly two years since the R2 billion heist of VBS Mutual Bank was exposed.

Ray White (in for Clement Manyathela) interviewed Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist at Daily Maverick.

The bank’s depositors were the poorest of the poor… their money was stolen by bankers, auditors, attorneys, politicians and fixers… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

From these eight people, money was distributed to municipal managers, politicians in the ANC and EFF, fixers, businesspeople… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

It’s not a difficult investigation, but it is vast… It’s easy for a journalist to say, ‘Eight men stole money from a bank and distributed it to politicians and fixers’. But in that one sentence, a million steps must be taken by the prosecuting authorities to make that stick… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

The Hawks and NPA’s capacity was decimated… Pauli van Wyk, Scorpio investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

Listen to the interview in the audio below.