Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Parents to head to work with nowhere for their children to go?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Harington - Materials Developer and Training Manager - Early Learning Resource Unit
Today at 15:50
LDR Braai/Smoker by Luke Dale Roberts
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Dale-Roberts
Today at 16:10
Province has quarantine space available for people who can't self-isolate to use.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Stuart Taylor on CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Taylor - Comedian at ...
Today at 17:05
5 urgent measures to curb the abuse of alcohol in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Laurine Platzky - member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Today at 17:20
During lockdown have harmful invasive plants gained further ground?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brian van Wilgen - leading conservation ecologist from the DST/NRF Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch
Today at 17:46
Amy Jones and her new single - Dance On My Own
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy Jones - Singer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Please bear with us - City of CT to reopen more licensing centres next week The City of Cape Town will reopen three additional licensing centres on Tuesday as motorists complain about long queues and office... 19 June 2020 3:30 PM
'Only 80% of employers received Ters money and only 54% were paid in full' Neasa Chief Executive Gerhard Papenfus says many companies have paid workers long before receiving Ters Covid-19 relief payouts. 19 June 2020 11:14 AM
Boeta Cassiem: I want to say thank you everyone Boeta Cassiem says he can't thank his donors enough for funding his cataract removal surgery. 18 June 2020 5:40 PM
View all Local
Maimane: learners often packed in taxis like sardines and DBE is silent on that One SA Movement's Mmusi Maimane talks about the court case to postpone the opening up off schools. 18 June 2020 2:17 PM
'Dropping R100 water levy would demand a tariff increase of 80%' The threat of Day Zero is long gone. Why are we still paying the R100 water levy? Kieno Kammies talks to Deputy Mayor Ian Nielson. 18 June 2020 11:58 AM
'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer' We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change). 18 June 2020 9:49 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. 18 June 2020 3:07 PM
Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday' Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa. 18 June 2020 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination

19 June 2020 3:23 PM
by
Tags:
Economic Development
Kieno Kammies
City of Cape To
Business Process Services
City of Cape Town
COVID19
#Covid19
Invest Cape Town
BPO sector
Business Process Outsourcing
BPO
BPeSA
Business Process Enabling South Africa
Economic Action Plan

The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.

CPT+Up & Running is a brand new feature hosted by Kieno Kammies which takes an in-depth look at how the City of Cape Town's Invest Cape Town initiative plans to increase awareness, attractiveness, and competitiveness of the city as a place to do business. Don’t miss an episode, tune into Today with Kieno Kammies every Monday and Wednesday or subscribe to the feature, here.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has presented businesses with challenges, it has also afforded South Africa and especially Cape Town, the opportunity to showcase itself as an attractive destination for countries in lockdown, to outsource their business operations through Business Process Outsourcing.

South Africa's Business Process Outsourcing sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world. It is one of the three most preferred Business Process Outsourcing destinations in the world, and over 50% of the companies in the BPO sector are situated in Cape Town.

What is Business Process Outsourcing?

Business Process Outsourcing or BPO for short, is a business practice in which businesses outsource processes by sub-contracting different business operations to third-party service providers, most of which are call centres specialising in customer service management.

In recognition of the sector's potential for job creation and investment – the City of Cape Town wants to make it easier for companies to invest in BPO services and, is prioritising the sector which currently employs over 60,000 people in the Western Cape.

Demonstrating its commitment to the sector, The City of Cape Town has appointed Business Process Enabling South Africa (BPeSA Western Cape) as its strategic business partner, responsible for the growth and development of the Call Centre and BPO sector. The partnership forms part of the City’s Economic Action Plan which sets out to mitigate the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and, and steer it towards recovery.

In this episode, Kieno Kammies chats with the City of Cape Town's Alderman James Vos and BPeSA Western Cape's Gareth Pritchard and Clayton Williams about the importance of the BPO sector to Cape Town and how the City of Cape Town works to enable investment and job creation in the sector.

What we try and do, is bring organisations from overseas who are running their contact centres elsewhere and encourage them to set up in the Cape or more broadly, in South Africa.

Gareth Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer — BPeSA Western Cape

The industry has not just been really resilient... Whilst Covid has been a crisis, this has forced the sector into an expedited migration to digital transformation.

Clayton Williams, incoming Chief Executive Officer — BPeSA Western Cape

In case you missed it, Kieno also chatted to Alderman James Vos about the importance of the BPO sector and the need for a steady skills pipeline.

We've seen the BPO sector as a key component of the city's economic readiness and recovery plan.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

Since the start of this financial year (July 2019 to date) the City has seen investments in this sector of approx R954-million, which has resulted in just under 3000 new job opportunities.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

By working together, as one city, we can overcome the economic impact of Covid-19 on our city. The City and Invest Cape Town are here to help rebuild our economy. Visit investcapetown.com and tell us how you and your business have adapted and innovated to combat the effects of Covid-19.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


19 June 2020 3:23 PM
by
Tags:
Economic Development
Kieno Kammies
City of Cape To
Business Process Services
City of Cape Town
COVID19
#Covid19
Invest Cape Town
BPO sector
Business Process Outsourcing
BPO
BPeSA
Business Process Enabling South Africa
Economic Action Plan

Recommended

More from CPT + Up & Running

the-business-hubpng

The Business Hub: One-stop shop for small businesses in Cape Town

10 June 2020 2:48 PM

The Business Hub team is ready to help you find the support and resources you need to grow your small business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town City CBD by night lights

City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown

3 June 2020 12:52 PM

The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call for everyone to work together.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

Opinion Lifestyle

Gauteng taxi operators threaten shutdown over R1.135bn industry relief package

Business Local

We’re sorry for slavery - Lloyd's of London (insurer), Greene King (brewery)

World

EWN Highlights

Staff at Witrand Hospital fear contracting COVID-19 on the job

19 June 2020 2:49 PM

Virus already in Italy by December, waste water study finds

19 June 2020 12:52 PM

Only two of seven VBS accused paid R100,000 bail - NPA

19 June 2020 12:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA